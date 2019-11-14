Matt Damon relives Boston sports memories on ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast’

There are quite a few.

Matt Damon at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in 2017.
Matt Damon at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in 2017. –Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
7:06 AM

Actor Matt Damon still remembers where he watched Super Bowl XXXVI.

Damon, a Cambridge native who is a longtime Patriots fan, was at a Scottish pub in Paris, filming re-shoots for the 2002 film “The Bourne Identity.” One of the thriller’s producers, Frank Marshall, had scoped out a spot to watch the game because they needed to find a place that would stay open beyond its typical closing time. A 6:30 p.m. start in Boston meant a 12:30 a.m. kickoff in France.

The Scottish pub, according to Damon, put blankets up on all the windows so that onlookers wouldn’t be able to see that the bar was still serving alcohol. Damon and Marshall, however, weren’t the only ones inside. They were joined by some of the establishment’s regulars, few of which had any connections to the Patriots, St. Louis Rams, or NFL. But they quickly joined Damon in cheering for his home team.

Advertisement

“They’re instantly Patriots fans,” Damon recalled on a recent episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “They know nothing about American football, but they’re all like, ‘Go Patriots!’ because the Patriots are the reason they’re allowed to drink at six in the morning. It was an awesome place to see that Super Bowl.”

Damon said he still remembers where he watched each of New England’s six titles. For Super Bowl XXXVIII, which took place the night before he was scheduled to shoot the apology scene in “The Bourne Supremacy,” he was in Berlin. He invited the crew over before staying up all night.

“I’m supposed to be ravaged in that scene, I’m supposed to be bleeding out,” Damon told Simmons, a fellow Mass. native and Boston sports superfan. “I’m like, ‘I have an idea. I just won’t sleep tonight.’ I did that scene just banged up, and it worked out great.”

Keeping up with his teams overseas isn’t usual for Damon, who now resides in Los Angeles. He’ll usually follow along by streaming the games on his computer or watching via Slingbox. The night games are a bit tougher, obviously, given the change in time zones. Still, the 49-year-old doesn’t seem to have missed a thing.

Advertisement

Damon and Simmons discussed their Patriots, Celtics, and Red Sox fandom during an hour-long conversation on Simmons’s podcast, reliving championships — there are several — and other memories:

1. For the 2004 World Series parade, Damon drove up from New York with his now-wife Lucy Barroso. The couple, along with Damon’s brother and brother’s children, visited Damon’s father’s house to prepare to watch the parade together. While his family wanted to go to the Charles River to see the duck boats as they enter the water, Damon wanted to visit Boylston Street first.

“I sat on the corner by myself,” Damon recalled. “Grown man. I was 34 years old. The boats went by, and I looked at those guys, and I started crying. Crying. And literally people are like, ‘Are you Matt Damon?’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, I’m not.'”

Buy Tickets

Damon said he was just overwhelmed by the emotions.

“It felt like something had changed forever in a really incredible way,” he said.

2. Like most Patriots fans, Damon is still perplexed by the decision to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII — and would like an explanation from coach Bill Belichick.

“We’ll never know the story,” Simmons said.

“I don’t know why,” Damon responded. “You’ve won so many Super Bowls, at least tell us. Give us some reason.”

3. The pair have differing opinions on the final minute of Super Bowl XLIX.

After Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch rushed to the half-yard line on 1st-and-goal, the Patriots elected not to stop the clock with under a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. Simmons is convinced Belichick elected to save his two timeouts because he was reading coach Pete Carroll on the opposing sideline and recognized the chaos.

Advertisement

“I think he was thinking, ‘They seem out of control. Whatever they’re going to do on this play is probably not going to work. Let’s ride it out,'” Simmons said. “He’s staring across the sideline watching them, the same way you would watch somebody’s house from across the street.

“Anyone else would have called a timeout, but he saw something he liked and just decided to ride it out. People are like, ‘No, that’s crazy. He froze.'”

Damon, on the other hand, believes Belichick decided not to call a timeout to indicate trust in his secondary, particularly Butler. Per Damon’s memory, Butler had recently been reprimanded after getting beat in practice.

“That’s Belichick going, ‘I’m going to trust Malcolm remembers this happened,'” Damon said. “That’s a lot of trust.”

Sure enough, on the very next play, Butler famously intercepted quarterback Russell Wilson at the goal line, ending the potentially game-winning drive and sealing New England’s 28-24 victory.

4. Referencing the game theory revolution that seems to have transformed poker, where players are intentionally messing with their hand history to throw off opponents, Damon believes Belichick does the same.

Damon recalled when CBS color commentator Tony Romo once recognized Belichick’s intention. Per Damon’s memory, the Patriots were ahead by three scores with five minutes remaining in the game.

“Right before they snapped the ball, Romo goes, ‘Oh, this is so gross, this is so sick,'” Damon said. “Whoever is doing [the play-by-play commentary] is like, ‘What do you mean, Tony?’ [Tony] goes, ‘He never does this. He’s just trying to mess with the analytics right now.’

“[Belichick] was literally putting in a package that he knew would get run all over because he was going to concede the score because it didn’t matter at all for the outcome of the game. He wanted other coaches to be flim-flammed, like, what is he doing in this situation? Well, sometimes he does this and sometimes he does that. No, he always does the same thing there, but he doesn’t want you to know.”

5. Damon has no insider information but expressed no concern that this season could be quarterback Tom Brady’s last. Although the two are friends, Damon has not probed Brady about his looming retirement.

“It’s private,” Damon said. “It’s his business. I would never ask him that. I don’t have that kind of relationship with him. I’m always happy to see him. I think the world of the guy.”

Damon is looking forward to the return of offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn because he believes the protection at the line of scrimmage is key for success. Wynn is eligible to return in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys.

In Damon’s eyes, even if Brady’s numbers are taking a hit this season, the 42-year-old is just as skilled and in better shape than previous seasons.

“Nothing’s changed,” he said.

Simmons likened Brady to a car, saying it takes him a quarter to warm up nowadays. “Old guy thing,” Simmons called it. Both Simmons and Damon have noticed Brady doesn’t take as many hits as he used to — something they think younger passers should also pick up on.

“Young quarterbacks try to win the play on every play,” Simmons said. “[Brady] just doesn’t take any hits he doesn’t have to take anymore. He’s assessed all of the risk in every game: ‘If we run this play, and it’s not there in 2.1 seconds, I’m throwing the ball away. I’m not getting hit.'”

6. Damon has never thrown the football with Brady but can still attest to his accuracy. In a sketch that aired on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in May, Brady helped host Jimmy Kimmel torment Damon in their longstanding “feud.” Kimmel and Brady visit Damon’s house, where Kimmel instructs Brady to throw a football through one of the windows. Brady shatters it with ease.

“He just did that,” Damon said. “They were like, ‘OK,  so Tom, you want to throw through that window.’ He was like, ‘OK.'”

7. During Game 4 of the 2008 NBA Finals, in which the Celtics overcame 20-point, third-quarter deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers, Damon caught the attention of Lakers coach Phil Jackson.

Damon, along with actor Mark Wahlberg, both were sitting courtside, cheering on the Celtics at the Staples Center. Per Damon’s memory, forward Paul Pierce sliced through the lane for a layup that tied the score up. Jackson was up to call a timeout as Pierce was laying the ball in, but he made sure to tell off Damon and Wahlberg in the process.

“He’s got to stop the bleeding,” Damon said. “Wahlberg and I are like, ‘Oh my god, man!’ As [Phil] calls the timeout, he just spins on us and goes, ‘Sit down and shut the [expletive] up!’ He’s so mad.”

Damon understood the harsh reaction, while also poking fun at Jackson’s “zen master” nickname.

“I can’t imagine if I’m having a bad day at work and they are people cheering for my pain,” he joked. “But we’re like, ‘How’s the zen stuff working out?'”

8. Both Damon and Simmons feel strongly that the Red Sox cannot trade right fielder Mookie Betts or lose him in free agency, with Damon calling the 27-year-old a “generational guy.”

“There’s no world in which we can lose Mookie,” Damon said.

Simmons likened the situation to when former Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk left for the White Sox. Damon, too, was upset by Fisk’s departure, remembering his disappointment as a kid. He even used “7227” as a code to get into his house in New York, as a homage to Fisk’s two numbers: 27 as a member of the Red Sox and 72 as a member of the White Sox.

9. Damon said he started laughing when the Red Sox enlisted starter Chris Sale in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the 2018 World Series, calling the move “nasty” and “disgusting” (in a good way).

“It was just the filthiest thing to do,” he said. “It was the first time I had ever allowed myself, during any of these World Series runs to say, ‘We’re going to win,’ before we won . . . I didn’t do it when — you know how the ground ball came back to [Keith] Foulke [in 2004] and he was running toward first base? I was like, ‘It hasn’t happened yet!'”

TOPICS: Media Patriots Matt Damon
Jim Christian has guided the Eagles to a 3-0 start.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC basketball's defensive-minded win over High Point November 14, 2019 | 6:55 AM
Celtics
What Gordon Hayward had to say about his fractured left hand November 13, 2019 | 11:02 PM
Jayson Tatum drives to the hoop during the first quarter.
Celtics
Celtics top Wizards 140-133 for 9th straight win November 13, 2019 | 10:22 PM
Chestnut Hill, MA - 11/06/2019 - (1st half) Boston College Eagles guard Jay Heath (5) celebrates a three pointer for a 36-23 lead during the first half. BC hosts Wake Forest in a ACC basketball game at Conte Forum. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Julian Benbow, Topic: 07Wake Forest-BC, LOID: 9.0.1295708875.
College Sports
Jay Heath, Jairus Hamilton lead Boston College past High Point 59-33 November 13, 2019 | 10:02 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick offers an update on N'Keal Harry November 13, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins showed off his athleticism on Wednesday and was seen doing backflips during warmups.
Patriots
Jamie Collins was doing backflips during Patriots' practice November 13, 2019 | 5:24 PM
UMass's Sean East launches from way deep.
College Basketball
Video: UMass' Sean East nails a full-court buzzer beater in win over Northeastern November 13, 2019 | 3:13 PM
Patriots
Christian Fauria kicks off 25-hour radio marathon November 13, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Snowmaking continues apace at Wildcat Mountain in advance of opening day on Friday.
Skiing
Here's a list of New England ski areas opening this week November 13, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Boston, MA - 5/15/2017 - (1st quarter) Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) exhorts the fans to make some noise during the team introductions. The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 16Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2508922496.
Celtics
Before Celtics-Wizards, Isaiah Thomas catches up with former teammates November 13, 2019 | 1:37 PM
Media
Jon Wallach is taking a leave of absence from The Sports Hub November 13, 2019 | 1:25 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick isn’t sure if Patriots will attend Colin Kaepernick workout November 13, 2019 | 12:11 PM
OUT OF CAMERA FILE - New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) during the second half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Patriots
'Jeopardy!' poked fun at the Seahawks with a Super Bowl 49-themed question November 13, 2019 | 11:19 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speak at midfield after an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. The Buffalo Bills brace for Tom Brady and the Patriots to make their annual visit to town in what's been an AFC East rivalry heavily weighted in New England's favor for the past 20 years. The new-look Bills hope this weekend might be different in a matchup of two 3-0 teams.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Patriots
The NFL announced the date and start time for the Week 16 Patriots-Bills game November 13, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Kemba Walker has led the Celtics to an 8-1 record so far in the 2019 season.
Celtics
Paul Pierce and Jackie MacMullan described how the post-Kyrie Irving Celtics are different November 13, 2019 | 9:31 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Rob Gronkowski at a press conference announced he is becoming an advocate for CBD and will partner with Abacus Health Products, maker of CBDMEDIC Topical Pain Products on August 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images For CBDMEDIC)
Patriots
Can we stop with the Rob Gronkowski comeback talk? November 13, 2019 | 7:56 AM
The Panthers' Mike Hoffman (68), who had just beat Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (not pictured) in the shootout, skates towards his bench past a glum looking Bruins bench. His goal would turn out to be the game-winner. The Boston Bruins hosted the Florida Panthers in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' embarrassing shootout loss to the Panthers November 13, 2019 | 6:54 AM
Bruins
In a changing Canada, Don Cherry's firing is front-page news and a Rorschach test November 13, 2019 | 5:02 AM
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Michael Bennett (79) walks up to the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
NFL
Michael Bennett says Cowboys teammates, not Jerry Jones, asked him to stand for anthem November 13, 2019 | 5:01 AM
Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots in front of Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas: Celtics glory is the past, but I'll be an All-Star again November 13, 2019 | 4:35 AM
MLB
Giants hire Gabe Kapler as manager to replace Bruce Bochy November 12, 2019 | 11:46 PM
Dustin Pedroia
No, there is no way out of Dustin Pedroia’s contract November 12, 2019 | 11:40 PM
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 12: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts to a mistake by his team in the first half of the 67-64 loss to the Evansville Aces at Rupp Arena on November 12, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
College Sports
Walter McCarty's Evansville stuns No. 1 Kentucky November 12, 2019 | 11:22 PM
In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick smiles on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University.
NFL
Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday November 12, 2019 | 10:46 PM
Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle celebrates after his third period goal.
Bruins
Bruins blow 4-0 lead, fall to Panthers in shootout 5-4 November 12, 2019 | 10:28 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. A person with knowledge of the situation says Williams has reported to the Redskins, ending his holdout. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, because the team had not announced Williams’ return. He can be kept off the 53-man roster for up to three weeks after reporting.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
NFL
More NFL players question injury treatment November 12, 2019 | 10:10 PM
An Astros mound meeting during Game 4 of the ALDS vs. the Red Sox.
MLB
MLB checking into report Astros stole signs, broke rules in 2017 November 12, 2019 | 8:38 PM
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels discussed the team's offense ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels discussed N'Keal Harry and the Patriots' offense. November 12, 2019 | 7:26 PM
Patriots linebacker coach Jerod Mayo discussed the player's use of social media today compared to what it was like when he was on the team.
Patriots
Jerod Mayo discussed the Patriots' use of social media November 12, 2019 | 6:28 PM
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy reacted to comments made by sports broadcaster and former Bruins coach Don Cherry.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy reacts to Don Cherry's controversial comments November 12, 2019 | 5:12 PM