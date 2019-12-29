Jenny Dell and Will Middlebrooks welcomed another baby girl this weekend

Makenzie Grey Middlebrooks joins big sister Madison.

December 29, 2019

Sports reporter Jenny Dell and former Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks welcomed their second child over the weekend.

The couple introduced another daughter, Makenzie Grey Middlebrooks, in social media posts Saturday.

Makenzie joins big sister Madison, who was born in October of 2018.

Dell has been open about her struggles to get pregnant, announcing last May that after “two and a half years, 524 shots, over 1,000 pills, multiple procedures, and countless tears,” she was pregnant with Madison.

“It’s not a bad thing,” Dell told Boston.com last June. “Thankfully, there’s modern medicine that’s able to help out with having babies. It’s a long journey and it’s a painful one and a stressful one, but the fact that we were able to get to the end of it and now be pregnant with a beautiful little girl — it’s a blessing.”

On Saturday, Middlebrooks tweeted, “Madison, meet Makenzie… your best friend for life.”

Known for her time as a Red Sox reporter for NESN, Dell is now a sideline reporter for CBS. Middlebrooks played for the Red Sox from 2012 to 2014, and now works as a baseball analyst and performance coach.

