Showtime is producing a Kevin Garnett documentary

You’re going to see quite a bit of Kevin Garnett in 2020.

Showtime is producing a documentary about the former Celtics star that will chronicle his career and explore his legacy both on and off the court — from transferring to Chicago’s Farragut Academy his senior year of high school to getting selected 5th overall in the 1995 NBA Draft to winning an NBA title in 2008.

Not only will Garnett serve as the documentary’s subject, but he will also conduct some of the interviews.

The feature-length film does not yet have a scheduled release date but is expected to premiere following Garnett’s likely induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in August.

Advertisement

Leading up to the release, Showtime also plans to drop a number of teasers via its social media channels. These clips are not excerpts from the documentary, but rather shorter features spotlighting Garnett and his contagious passion.

“I am going to answer the question, ‘How did we get here, to 2020, to this style of play,” Garnett said in a statement. “We are going on an educational journey, to take a look at the evolution of how we got to this moment, and it all starts in 1995. We are going to cover music and fashion. We are going to cover style. All of those things inform your style of play. It is all synergized. It all goes together. So, how did we get here? I am going to show you how. I am going to take you on a trip back to 1995. I am going to educate you. That’s what this is all about.”

After retiring from the NBA in 2016, Garnett hosted a segment on TNT called “Area 21.” He also recently starred in the film “Uncut Gems” (2019).