Jeff Darlington had Tom Brady covered the whole way

Darlington was at the forefront of reporters telling us Tom Brady was poised to leave.

Most of the media did not think Tom Brady was leaving New England.
Most of the media did not think Tom Brady was leaving New England. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
March 22, 2020 | 1:59 PM

It’s still hard to believe Tom Brady is the former quarterback of the New England Patriots and the new pride of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even with all of the clues and confirmations that came along the way.

The first shock came with his social media posts Tuesday morning saying goodbye to New England. Then there were reports from ESPN reporters Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter (and locally, hockey guy and WEEI host Dale Arnold, among others) that he would choose the Bucs.

Even Friday, when Brady posted a picture of him grinning and signing his new contract, it was still surreal. And just wait until we see him in that unfamiliar jersey for the losingest franchise in NFL history.

Advertisement

It’s going to take time to process all of this. But it also must be said that we were warned, and that combination of parochialism and denial kept the vast majority of us from heeding those warnings.

Darlington, who has covered the NFL for 15 years, was at the forefront of reporters telling us for weeks that Brady was poised to leave long before he did.

On Feb. 27, Darlington, showing some mild exasperation that his previous reports of Brady’s high likelihood of departure had been greeted with skepticism and worse by Patriots fans, went on ESPN’s morning show “Get Up” and put it all on the table.

“I feel like we need to have a talk here,” said Darlington. “Because no matter how many times we say that Tom Brady is likely to not play for the Patriots next year, I either get blasted or told that I’m wrong. That makes sense because we cannot wrap our heads around it. There are people very close to Tom Brady who are being told by Tom Brady, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m going somewhere else.’ That’s the way that we’re operating here, within those circles.

Advertisement

“We need to wrap our minds around the fact that it is far more likely than not that Tom Brady will not be back with the Patriots. I am now at the point where I would be stunned if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots.”

Later that same day, he went on ESPN’s “Dan LaBatard Show” and said regarding Brady’s next destination: “Don’t discount the Bucs.”

In retrospect, all of those scattered hints over the past year that Brady might be on the move proved to be accurate harbingers. But Darlington understands why Patriots fans did not want to see them that way.

“To that point, I’m not based in Boston,” he said in a phone conversation Friday. “I’m not a guy who is necessarily a familiar name to a lot of Patriots fans. So I haven’t necessarily built up the level of trust with that community like someone like [ESPN’s] Mike Reiss or [NBC Sports Boston’s] Tom Curran.

“For me, I understood it. Not that I liked it. It’s sort of sad when people say you should be fired or decide to respond by insulting you. That part was a little tough from a societal standpoint, but I have thick skin being in this industry.

“I knew it was never going to be smart before the whole story came out to engage too much. I just had to kind of remember that I was coming from a place of knowledge, and supreme confidence, and fortunately with a story like this, the truth was eventually going to come out.

Advertisement

“That’s where I sort of had peace with it. I was saying this is going to happen, and you’re just going to have to give it time for the truth to come out.”

Darlington did take a subtle victory lap on Twitter, posting a clip of his accurate reporting along the way after Brady signed. He was more than justified in providing the reminder.

“I’ve been covering the NFL for 15 years,” he said. “I want credibility and I want to do it right. And the only way you can gain credibility, even if you’ve been doing it for a long time, is to accurately report stories like this, and next time, maybe 10 more people will believe in you because they remember when you go something like this one right.”

Applause all around

Best thing I watched all week: Michael Holley’s extraordinarily in-depth video essay on NBC Sports Boston that premiered after Brady announced he would not be returning to the Patriots.

The essay, which Holley wrote, aired in a nine-minute version for the regional network’s digital brands, and took 13 minutes in its linear, televised version, which is an enormous amount of air time. Not only was it a complete look at Brady’s 20 years in New England, but it featured video and soundbites that had long ceased being familiar; it’s tough to come up with “oh, yeah” moments for someone as prominent as Brady, but NBC Sports Boston pulled it off in this piece.

Credit goes not only to Holley, but to vice president of content Kevin Miller, who put it on Holley’s plate a couple of weeks ago. (Versions for Brady staying and leaving were produced.) Behind-the-scenes folks such as Jeff Capotosto (coordinating producer), Dave Green (senior editorial producer), Peter Madden (director, digital content), Jason Levine (executive producer, digital media), and editors Sam Darrach and Kieran Mitchell deserve a nod, too, for their roles in putting together such a compelling piece. It was truly great work.

Retro world needs a VCR

A few notable viewing options from the coming week as we make our way in this retro sports world:

ESPN will air an encore presentation of the Academy Award-winning documentary “O.J: Made in America” from Monday-Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. each night. It’s a commitment — the series, on O.J. Simpson’s murder trial and its social and cultural impact — is eight hours long. But it’s not just the best sports-connected documentary I have ever seen. It might be the best thing I’ve ever seen on television.

NESN will relive the 2013 Red Sox World Series run by airing their postseason games at 6 p.m. Monday thru Saturday this coming week, starting with Game 1 of the ALDS against the Rays. Over the next eight weeks, NESN will follow the Sox on their championship runs in 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018. Bruins programming will consistently air at 8 p.m. Monday thru Saturday next week and moving forward. The next five weeks will follow the Bruins in their journey to win the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

ESPN will be running a Brady programming marathon from noon-7 p.m. Sunday, beginning with a condensed version of the 2001 AFC divisional-round win over the Raiders (the Snow Bowl here, the Tuck Rule game everywhere else) and ending with a half-hour “NFL Greatest Games’’ version of the last Super Bowl victory over the Rams.

TOPICS: Media Tom Brady Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Brian Hoyer agreed to terms with the Patriots on Sunday.
Patriots
Patriots agree to terms with Brian Hoyer March 22, 2020 | 4:40 PM
The Patriots re-signed Matthew Slater.
NFL
The 5 biggest things we learned about the Patriots this week March 22, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami.
Patriots
These former Patriots have all signed with teams coached by ex-Patriots assistants March 22, 2020 | 2:56 PM
Tom Brady has started a record 41 playoff games.
NFL
10 numbers that define the Tom Brady Era in New England March 22, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick made nine Super Bowl appearances together.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's relationship had reportedly 'run its course' March 22, 2020 | 11:56 AM
Tom Brady spent 20 years with the Patriots.
NFL
What happened when Tom Brady spoke with the Buccaneers? March 22, 2020 | 10:51 AM
College Sports
Amherst College puts men's lacrosse team on probation, fires coach March 22, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman could reunite in Tampa Bay.
NFL
Now that Tom Brady is gone, what happens to Julian Edelman? March 22, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Tampa Bay times ad
NFL
The Kraft Family and the Patriots thanked Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay Times March 22, 2020 | 7:32 AM
Marcus Smart received a surprise gift for his birthday.
Celtics
Marcus Smart in CNN interview: 'I feel like I can go play a game right now' March 21, 2020 | 5:17 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 10: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics watches the action against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 10, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Celtics
Gordon Hayward shares an update on his coronavirus testing March 21, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Can Tom Brady bring a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay?
NFL
How Tampa Bay Buccaneers players reacted to the Tom Brady signing March 21, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Doubts increase over whether Tokyo can safely host the summer Games.
Olympics
Olympics President: ‘Of course we are considering different scenarios’ March 21, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Phil Esposito Lightning
Tom Brady
Tom Brady adds chapter to Boston's growing sports history with Tampa March 21, 2020 | 11:13 AM
Owner Jeremy Jacobs answers a reporter's question.
Bruins
Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs establishes $1.5 million fund for TD Garden workers March 21, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Super Bowl XLIX is one of Chad Finn's five Patriots games to watch.
Patriots
How to pass the time? Here are Chad Finn’s top five Patriots games to watch March 21, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Bruins' Game 7 win over the Canucks is one of the games Chad Finn recommends to watch.
Bruins
How to pass the time? Here are Chad Finn’s top five Bruins games to watch March 21, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Rob Gronkowski made his WWE debut on Friday.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski makes his WWE debut March 20, 2020 | 9:41 PM
Duron Harmon Lane Johnson
Patriots
How Duron Harmon found out he was getting traded March 20, 2020 | 9:28 PM
A scene from a NASCAR iRacing race, a simulated version of a NASCAR auto race that puts users in the driver's seat.
New England Revolution
For NASCAR, the Revolution, and others, it’s a virtual game-on March 20, 2020 | 7:23 PM
Danny Vitale will join the Patriots after spending the last two seasons with the Packers.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly agree to a contract with fullback Danny Vitale March 20, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Los Angeles, CA - 06/12/08 - Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) lent a defensive hand guarding Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) in the 4th quarter. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin) section: Sports, reporter: Marc Spears, slug: 13celtics.
Celtics
How to pass the time? Here are Chad Finn’s top five Celtics games to watch March 20, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Bring some joy to your life with Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS.
Red Sox
How to pass the time? Here are Chad Finn’s top five Red Sox games to watch March 20, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Larry Bird gives a helping hand to Magic Johnson during the final game in the NCAA basketball championships.
College Sports
Still want to watch basketball? College coaches know where to look. March 20, 2020 | 4:54 PM
Northeastern raised the Lou Lamoriello trophy after ending a 28-year drought Hockey East championship drought in 2016.
Media
NESN has college hockey fans covered this weekend March 20, 2020 | 3:44 PM
FILE -- The marathon runner Des Linden on Oct. 11, 2018, at her home in Charlevoix, Mich., where she is hunkering down during the coronavirus pandemic. The day the Boston Marathon was postponed, Linden went for a run, because that’s how runners deal with just about anything that happens in their lives. (Rachel Woolf/The New York Times)
Marathon
With the Boston Marathon postponed, Des Linden hits the couch March 20, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tom Brady
What Chris Godwin had to say about potentially giving Tom Brady his No. 12 March 20, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Tom Brady
How Boston sports radio reacted to Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers March 20, 2020 | 1:40 PM
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is leaving heartfelt comments to his former Patriots teammates March 20, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Tom Brady signing with the Bucs
$$$
Here are the reported details of Tom Brady's new contract March 20, 2020 | 12:04 PM