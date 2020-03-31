ESPN moves premiere of Michael Jordan documentary ‘The Last Dance’ to mid-April

Newton native Jason Hehir directed the 10-part series.

FOR USE WITH YEAREND STORIES -- Chicago Bulls' and series MVP Michael Jordan celebrates the Bulls 87-86 defeat over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Salt Lake City, in this June 14, 1998 photo. The Bulls won their third straight NBA title. (AP Photo/Arlington Heights Daily Herald, Mark Welsh)
Series MVP Michael Jordan celebrates the Bulls 87-86 defeat over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals in Salt Lake City. –AP Photo/Arlington Heights Daily Herald, Mark Welsh
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
March 31, 2020 | 11:20 AM

“The Last Dance” is getting started early.

ESPN’s much-anticipated 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls was originally scheduled to launch in June. But as the spread of COVID-19 has led to nationwide social distancing while stopping the sports world in its tracks, ESPN and its partners on the project received social-media pressure to move up the project for fans looking for a diversion.

Tuesday morning, the network announced that it indeed was moving up the series. Focused on the Bulls’ quest in 1998 for a sixth and final NBA championship during their dynastic run, the series will debut on April 19 and run on five successive Sunday nights, with two new episodes airing each of those nights through Sunday, May 17.

“As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience,” ESPN said in a statement. “We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that.

“This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans.”

The series, which will feature interviews and a deep reservoir of behind-the-scenes footage with Jordan, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson, and other prominent Bulls and NBA figures, will be distributed internationally by Netflix beginning April 20. Other partners on the project include Jordan’s Jump 23 brand, NBA Entertainment, and Mandalay Sports Media.

Newton native Jason Hehir directed the series. His previous credits include “The ’85 Bears,’’ “Andre the Giant,” and “The Fab Five.”

“Michael Jordan and the ‘90s Bulls weren’t just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon,” Hehir said in a statement. “Making ‘The Last Dance’ was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team.

“For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it.”

When fans began lobbying ESPN earlier this month to release the project sooner, the network said it still needed to be finished.

But ESPN had offered recent clues that it was considering moving up the project. Promos in March had changed from saying the “The Last Dance” was coming soon rather than coming in June.

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Media TV NBA Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tom Brady is set to officially become a free agent.
Tom Brady
Buccaneers insist Tom Brady has 'plenty of arm' left — and they might be right March 31, 2020 | 11:15 AM
A.J. Epenesa at the NFL combine in February.
Patriots
Here's who the Patriots are projected to take in the latest NFL mock draft March 31, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Rob Gronkowski, left, and Camille Kostek arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek donate 10,000 masks to Boston Medical Center March 31, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
Matthew Slater: Patriots' special teams ready to adjust to changes March 31, 2020 | 8:44 AM
Athletes on the Boston College lacrosse team will earn an extra year of eligibility.
College Sports
Athletes who had seasons shortened by coronavirus awarded extra year of eligibility by NCAA March 31, 2020 | 7:35 AM
MLB
As MLB ponders post-virus season, players worry about their own health March 31, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Can Tom Brady bring a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay?
Tom Brady
Tom Brady was aggressive in selling himself to Tampa Bay, GM Jason Licht says March 31, 2020 | 7:15 AM
This Aug. 12, 1978 file photo shows Oakland Raider's Jack Tatum (32) hitting New England Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley (84) during a preseason game in Oakland
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who is your least-favorite pro football player ever? March 30, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale.
Red Sox
Chris Sale undergoes Tommy John surgery March 30, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Converse All Star Modern HTM sneakers.
Sneakers
Where to buy sneakers from local stores in Boston March 30, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Tom Brady holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Tom Brady rewatched Super Bowl LI along with Patriots fans on Sunday March 30, 2020 | 10:00 AM
FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo, Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura, right, and Saori Yoshida light the torch as Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori, left, watches during Olympic Flame Arrival Ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashimatsushima in Miyagi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers seem to be leaning away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more the signs point toward the summer of 2021. Organizing committee President Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021 March 30, 2020 | 9:34 AM
College Sports
Former Sox manager Bobby Valentine is turning Sacred Heart hockey around March 30, 2020 | 8:39 AM
Boston College women's lacrosse was the national runner-up last season.
College Sports
Even if the NCAA grants spring seniors another season, there are tough decisions to make March 30, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Horse Racing
Deadline extended indefinitely for Triple Crown nominations March 30, 2020 | 7:15 AM
Tacko Fall has garnered a great deal of praise and attention during his rookie year.
Celtics
Tacko Fall talks about his journey from Africa on ‘60 Minutes’ March 29, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Marcus Smart says he has been cleared of coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 11:37 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on his helmet before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, new Bucs teammate Chris Godwin work on their timing virtually March 29, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Rich Kelly will join Boston College as a grad transfer.
College Sports
Why Quinnipiac grad transfer Rich Kelly chose to continue his basketball career at Boston College March 29, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
NFL
Stephon Gilmore says he was 'not surprised' Tom Brady left in free agency March 29, 2020 | 10:05 AM
2018 Red Sox first round pick Triston Casas.
MLB
Future players take a big hit as MLB navigates a crisis March 29, 2020 | 7:26 AM
New York Knicks Owner James Dolan tested positive for COVID-19.
NBA
Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 7:21 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020, file photo, a man walks in front of a Tokyo Olympics logo at the Tokyo metropolitan government headquarters. The postponement of the Tokyo Games has catapulted the sports organizations that make up the backbone of the U.S. Olympic team into crisis. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics organizers considering July 2021 for opening ceremony March 28, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Josh Kantor is the organist for Red Sox games at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox organist Josh Kantor is still spreading joy, from inside his home March 28, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Sean Grande is shown courtside at TD Garden.
Celtics
Chad Finn: The games may be fake, but Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell are really calling the action March 28, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Jarrett Stidham has thrown four career NFL passes.
Patriots
Here are the odds on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Boston, MA., 09/17/15, A tour of New Balance's new headquarters on Guest Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Business
New Balance is working to manufacture facial masks  March 28, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Tom Brady Sr. looks on during Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Sr. weighs in on his son's decision to leave the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert speak during a game.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and rest of Utah Jazz cleared of coronavirus March 28, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees will now play in the same division.
NFL
Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule March 28, 2020 | 9:19 AM