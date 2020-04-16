Columnist Christopher L. Gasper leaving the Globe to join Channel 5 as a sports reporter

Gasper will start at the station on Thursday, April 23. He will join a sports team that includes Duke Castiglione, Bob Halloran, and Mike Lynch.

Tom Brady isn't the only one changing teams after 20 years. I'm thrilled to be joining @WCVB . It's a great new chapter in my career. I can't wait to work with all of my esteemed new colleagues at Ch. 5, and I'm forever grateful to all my Globe colleagues for a great two decades. https://t.co/JIDkxnfCeW

“I am honored to join WCVB Channel 5 — the station that I grew up watching and have always admired for its long history of excellent journalism and community service,” said Gasper.

“WCVB is a Boston institution that is welcomed into so many homes,’’ he said. “I’m thrilled to join Duke, Bob, and Lynchie as a member of the exceptional SportsCenter 5, and I’m excited about the opportunity to transition from sports columnist to television sports reporter.”

Gasper joined the Globe as a full-time employee for Boston.com in 2001 and began writing for the Globe’s North section in 2002. He moved to the Globe sports department full-time in 2006. In 2007 he covered the Patriots’ 16-0 regular season as the beat writer, a position he held from 2006-09.

“We’ll really miss having Chris’s unique voice and expert analysis in the pages of the Globe and on our website, but we wish him all the best in his new endeavor,’’ said Globe sports editor Matt Pepin.

Gasper was named an Associated Press Sports Editors’ Top 10 columnist in 2014. He has been chosen as the Favorite Sportswriter in the New England Sports Fan Survey three times (2016, 2018, and 2019), conducted by Channel Media and Market Research.

“We’ve come to know Chris very well over the past several years from his many appearances on WCVB as a special guest contributor on SportsCenter 5,” said Bill Fine, WCVB president and General Manager. “Chris comes with incredible connections in the Boston sports scene, and we’re very happy to have him join our outstanding sports department.”