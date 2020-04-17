SB Nation faces murky future after Vox Media furloughs national writers for three months

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Ben Strauss,
The Washington Post
April 17, 2020

The future of one of the earliest sports websites, SB Nation, is in doubt after a raft of furloughs Friday left the outlet without nearly all of its national writers for the next three months, and potentially longer.

Related Links

In a memo sent to staff by the CEO of Vox Media, SB Nation’s parent company, Jim Bankoff wrote, “We face a new reality, precipitated by the pandemic. To achieve necessary cost savings . . . there will be consequences to people’s income and livelihood resulting from the actions we are implementing today.”

Bankoff added, “Areas disproportionately impacted include revenue areas where short-term demand will be lower such as sales, sales support, production, events; editorial areas including SB Nation’s national sports coverage . . .”

SB Nation is known best for its network of more than 300 team-centric blogs, which are run mostly by low-paid contractors or volunteers. But the site also employs around 100 full-time staffers, and Friday’s furloughs, which last from May 1 through July 31, wiped out much of the editorial team that writes and edits for the national site.

Advertisement

Among those affected were former editorial director and writer Spencer Hall, prominent basketball writer Mike Prada, feature writer Natalie Weiner and a team of college football reporters and editors. In all, around 20 people from the site were furloughed, roughly one-fifth of the full-time staff, and nearly all of the site’s employees who focus on writing.

“I am one of the people @voxmedia will be furloughing for 3 months starting on May 1,” Prada tweeted Friday morning. “I don’t know what the future holds for me or @SBNation, but I’m so proud of the work we do.”

The Vox Media Union tweeted Friday that it disagreed with the furloughs, arguing that hundreds of Vox employees had offered to take pay cuts in lieu of the furloughs. The union said they had won guarantees of no additional layoffs, furloughs or pay cuts through the end of July.

According to four people familiar with the situation, the furloughed SB Nation employees also have been offered severance packages that they can accept by May 31, which several staffers said raised concerns about the future of the site and whether the company wants them back or if they’d return.

“It’s hard to look at this and think sbnation.com would continue to exist as any reader has known it,” one furloughed writer said.

Advertisement

In a statement, Vox publisher Melissa Bell wrote, “We recognize the uncertainty of being on furlough during this time is not tenable for some people, so if some of our employees need to take severance now, we’re discussing that with them.”

The national SB Nation site stood out for Hall’s essays about college football, inventive videos and interactives produced by Jon Bois, who remains at the site, and its college football vertical, Banner Society.

Friday’s furloughs hit other aspects of Vox Media, including technology website The Verge and food-centric publication Eater. (Vox also publishes an eponymous news site and Silicon Valley-focused Recode and recently merged with New York Media, the publisher of New York Magazine.) Most affected, though, was SB Nation, founded in 2005 and the original website of what would become Vox Media’s sprawling portfolio.

Several SB Nation employees described the situation at the website as tense going back several years. While the company expanded in other areas of the business, little investment was made in SB Nation, they said. When prominent writers and editors left the site, they almost never were replaced.

On a staff-wide call with remaining Vox employees Friday morning, Bell explained that part of the reason for the changes at SB Nation was because the sales team has had a hard time explaining the site’s combination of team communities and a national site to advertisers, according to a transcript of the call.

“We perceive this is a corporate reorganization and something they wanted to do anyway,” one furloughed writer said. “And now they are doing it under the guise of a global pandemic.”

Advertisement

In the statement, Bell wrote, “While it’s true SB Nation and SBNation.com have been dealing with an identity crisis for some time, we’d been looking at ways to shift their structure and strategic approach . . . While we hoped to work on shifting the strategy with the whole team, we can’t – given the decline in national sports and need to take aggressive cost saving steps. We’ll retain a small team and focus on reimagining how the site can serve the entire network, which means that while we hope to bring people back to the SB Nation, we will be taking different approaches as we adjust our strategy in the months ahead.”

What mostly remains of SB Nation, at least for the moment, is the team sites that also have faced scrutiny for their business model. A group of team site writers filed a class-action lawsuit against Vox Media arguing that they were misclassified as independent contractors and the company cut a number of California positions after the state passed a new law governing freelancers.

SB Nation is the latest sports outlet to contract in the past year, a trend that predates the global pandemic and has been exacerbated by it. Deadspin imploded last year, while Sports Illustrated has experienced deep staff cuts both before and during the sports shutdown. ESPN has furloughed its game production staff and asked its highest-paid employees to take temporary pay cuts.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Media

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson works with Marcus Smart, left, during warmups before an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
It’s a wait and see game for Celtics assistant Kara Lawson and 3x3 basketball April 17, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Drew Bledsoe calls a play during the first half of a game against the Cardinals in October, 1999.
Patriots
Patriots reveal on Friday that they will reveal new uniforms on Monday April 17, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Michael Jordan
Media
Chad Finn: Like Michael Jordan himself, ESPN’s documentary on final year of Bulls’ dynasty is extraordinary April 17, 2020 | 9:44 PM
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (20) plays against Utah in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament in Las Vegas. The Associated Press had a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers hold a mock draft. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
WNBA
Sabrina Ionescu goes No. 1 in WNBA draft to New York Liberty April 17, 2020 | 9:09 PM
NBA
NBA players to receive 25% less in paychecks starting May 15 April 17, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Adam Butler
Patriots
Patriots re-sign restricted free-agent Adam Butler April 17, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Carlos Gil
New England Revolution
MLS pushes back season to at least June 8 April 17, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Hopkinton Boston Marathon
Marathon
Town of Hopkinton urges marathon runners to stay home on Patriots' Day April 17, 2020 | 11:27 AM
Brad Marchand.
Bruins
Would the Bruins accept the Stanley Cup if the NHL doesn't return? April 17, 2020 | 11:11 AM
2019 Laver Cup Geneva
Tennis
Laver Cup Boston postponed to 2021 April 17, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Belichick talks to reporters after the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins in 2019.
Patriots
NFL insider thinks Patriots will use a 'premium pick' on a quarterback April 17, 2020 | 10:33 AM
A.J. Epenesa at the NFL combine in February.
Patriots
NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah: Patriots should select A.J. Epenesa April 17, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Sports
Pick your favorite pandemic sports meme: Quarantine houses, choose three, or bingo cards April 17, 2020 | 9:38 AM
Tennis
Decision on U.S. Open tennis tournament expected by June April 17, 2020 | 8:04 AM
MLB
Terry Francona: 'You're not going to have a normal baseball season' April 17, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Basketball
Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu expected to be No. 1 pick in WNBA draft April 17, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NFL
NFL star Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19 April 17, 2020 | 7:33 AM
People sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth.
Sports
When will sports come back? Here's what has to happen first. April 17, 2020 | 7:24 AM
The retired numbers on the Red Sox' right field facade.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox retire No. 24 for both Dwight Evans and Manny Ramirez? April 17, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Cole Kmet of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs after catching a pass against BC's Marcus Valdez on Saturday.
NFL Draft
The Patriots need a tight end. Here are 10 possible fits in this year's NFL Draft. April 17, 2020 | 7:04 AM
Jermaine Eluemunor Patriots
Patriots
Patriots sign restricted free agent Jermaine Eluemunor April 16, 2020 | 6:37 PM
Browns Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL
Browns call latest rumors of trading Odell Beckham Jr. 'completely false' April 16, 2020 | 4:22 PM
98.5 The Sports Hub's Marc Bertrand (left) and Scott Zolak.
Media
Chad Finn: WEEI trails far behind The Sports Hub in Boston sports radio winter ratings April 16, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin after winning a super-G race in Bulgaria in 2020.
Health
Mikaela Shiffrin will perform as part of a virtual concert to support 'Goggles for Docs' April 16, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Linda Holliday and Bill Belichick
Patriots
Linda Holliday wishes Bill Belichick a happy 68th birthday April 16, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Chad Finn plays pickup basketball in Concord, N.H., before his hair turned gray.
Chad Finn
How old is too old to play pickup basketball? April 16, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Christopher L. Gasper, left, seen here interviewing Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, is joining Channel 5 as a sports reporter.
Media
Boston Globe columnist Chris Gasper to join Channel 5 April 16, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Tom Brady, seen here warming up before a preseason game in 2000, was drafted by the Patriots 20 years ago Thursday.
Tom Brady
What Bill Belichick said about Tom Brady when he drafted him April 16, 2020 | 2:09 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say ahead next week's NFL Draft April 16, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Chase Winovich was a third-round pick by the Patriots last year.
Patriots
Chase Winovich reflected on being drafted by the Patriots April 16, 2020 | 11:41 AM