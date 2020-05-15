ESPN has a chance to get it right with new ‘Monday Night Football’ team

COMMENTARY

The temptation to chase star power is real and understandable, and it’s certainly much easier for sports television networks to hire established names than to develop their own.

This is how we end up with Peyton Manning rejecting eight-figure contract offers to join one NFL rights-holder or another as a rite of recent offseasons. It’s how we get Jason Witten, who must have revealed in a screen test that he has all the charisma of a fir tree, walking off the field and into the “Monday Night Football” booth. This is the thinking that anoints Ray Lewis as an ESPN studio analyst despite the spasm-dancing ex-Raven being a nonsensical rambler with a still-missing white suit.

Sure, sometimes it works. As a Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo was a superstar in profile if not accomplishment, and CBS Sports boss Sean McManus’s decision to assign him to its No. 1 broadcast team was the savviest broadcasting decision since the same network paired ex-Raiders coach John Madden with Pat Summerall in 1981.

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman has had a stellar second career in Fox’s No. 1 broadcast booth. Phil Simms and Dan Fouts were excellent once, though those days are hazy to Patriots fans who have hooted on them in recent years.

But it’s this star chasing that leads to big expectations for big names who have not proven to be skilled broadcasters. ESPN pursued Philip Rivers for its “Monday Night Football” booth before he signed with the Colts. Drew Brees has a deal in place to join NBC’s “Sunday Night Football’’ after his playing days. They might be good, or they might be the next Joe Montana, who during his one season with NBC in 1995 had the kind of camera presence usually found only on C-SPAN.