Don Orsillo to Elle Duncan: ‘You deserve better. We need to do better.’

Former Red Sox play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo expressed his support for Elle Duncan on Saturday after Duncan earlier this month shared experiences of “hate and racism” she endured while living in Boston.

“To my friend @elleduncanESPN I had no idea what you were going through in our time together,” the one-time NESN broadcaster Orsillo wrote. “I am so very sorry. You deserve better. We need to do better. #BlackLivesMatter

To my friend @elleduncanESPN I had no idea what you were going through in our time together. I am so very sorry. You deserve better. We need to do better. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Smj5TejF5f — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) June 20, 2020

Duncan initially responded to a Michael Wilbon tweet about racism he’s faced in Boston, saying that she chose unemployment over staying at NESN because of the way she and her husband were treated in public.

On Tuesday, she said on WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe Show” that friends warned her that Boston might not be the welcoming place for minorities. She tried to give the city the benefit of the doubt, but the incidents kept piling up.

“We certainly were no strangers to micro-aggressions, some aggressions, what racism looked like or what it felt like,’’ Duncan said on WEEI. “But in Boston we experienced it at a rate that at some point we had to start laughing about it, saying it’s almost like movie-script racism.”

I always dreamed of hosting a sports show. And did that @NESN in BOS. And then chose unemployment over staying there because of the hate and racism we faced living in that city. The network was a safe haven and I met lifelong friends there— but it ended outside of that building — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) June 12, 2020

Duncan, who is currently a sports anchor for ESPN, told Chad Finn that the response to her speaking out has been overwhelmingly positive. She noted that the Boston loudmouths tend to dominate headlines, but they don’t speak for everyone in the city.

“I don’t want to focus on the people that were never going to listen or receive that message,” Duncan told Finn. “I’m more interested in focusing on the people that I knew were good Bostonians who have remained quiet and who really want to reclaim the reputation of their city.”