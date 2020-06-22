At The Ringer, Bill Simmons finds himself playing defense

A podcast episode on the recent protests increased staff complaints concerning the lack of diversity at his digital outlet, The Ringer.

Bill Simmons
Bill Simmons. –Bret Hartman/For The Boston Globe Magazine
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Noam Scheiber,
The New York Times Company
June 22, 2020

Since leaving ESPN in 2015, sports media pioneer Bill Simmons has notched a series of wins: He started The Ringer, a digital media company with a popular website and a network of about 30 podcasts, and sold it to Spotify this year for nearly $200 million.

But this month, an episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” one of The Ringer’s most popular shows, provoked a backlash from staff members.

The June 1 episode, titled “A Truly Sad Week in America,” was recorded as protests against racism and police violence were growing worldwide. Simmons talked about the movement with a frequent guest, Ringer podcaster Ryen Russillo.

Advertisement

After Russillo, who is white, spoke of what he described as “looters” who were “breaking into sneaker shops,” he complimented Simmons on his hiring practices, praising his boss for “the jobs and the opportunities that you’ve given a diverse group.”

Simmons and Russillo apologized for the episode after it set off a social-media backlash and was described as “preposterous” in The New York Daily News. Ringer employees criticized it, too, singling out the part of the conversation that touched on staffing issues at the company.

The Ringer Union, which is affiliated with the Writers Guild of America, East and represents about 65 employees, noted in a June 1 Twitter post that the outlet had no Black editors or staff writers covering the NBA or the NFL. It also said that more than 85% of the speakers on Ringer podcasts last year were white.

Simmons said in an email to The New York Times that The Ringer “fell short” on diversity. He added that he expects to make personnel announcements soon that will show that the company is making progress on the issue.

At an all-hands meeting a few days after the podcast episode, Simmons told the staff he was going to make mistakes but that he tried to learn from them.

Advertisement

Staff members raised concerns about the comments made by Russillo on the podcast, according to three people who attended the meeting who were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

A writer said during the meeting that not having a Black editor involved in The Ringer’s NFL coverage had put it in a bad position, the people said. Race has been front and center in coverage of the league since at least 2016, when quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality toward Black people.

Simmons, 50, started writing columns for ESPN nearly 20 years ago. He was an early podcaster, hosting his own ESPN.com show as early as 2007, and he helped create the network’s “30 for 30” sports documentary series. He also started ESPN sports and pop culture website Grantland. A dispute with the network’s leadership led to his departure in 2015.

He started The Ringer with an all-white editorial team. Some current and former employees said that he had consistently sought to hire Black writers. “I was one of the people Bill gave a chance to,” said K. Austin Collins, a Black film critic who left The Ringer for Vanity Fair in 2018. “I was grateful for that chance.”

Collins added that the lack of diversity at the company had played a role in his departure. “I’ve been expressing sadness over this,” he said, alluding to the ongoing problem. “I feel let down.”

The Ringer has six Black editorial staff members out of about 90 employees, according to the union. Three of them are writers. A fourth Black writer has been hired to cover the NFL starting in July. Between 2017-19, at least five Black editorial staff members left the company. (A Ringer spokesman said that there are two additional Black employees, but they are not part of the union’s tally because they are paid interns, not permanent staffers.)

Advertisement

Simmons said by email that it had been difficult to hire and retain staff members early on because The Ringer was a startup competing against deeper-pocketed competitors. He also blamed “bloggers and media critics who seemed pretty determined to prove that we weren’t financially viable.” He added that being a part of Spotify, the audiostreaming giant that became a public company in 2018, would make recruitment easier.

Four former Black employees, three of whom spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of antagonizing Simmons, said they often felt uncomfortable at The Ringer. A few of them said that they were sometimes heaped with racist abuse on social media and in online comments when they covered topics that might not have fit the expectations of the typical Ringer reader, including a post on Beyoncé. Top editors did little to defend them on social media when they were under attack, they said.

The spokesman said that The Ringer has been working to manage writers more thoughtfully and to limit abusive comments from readers.

Above all, the four former employees said, it was difficult for Black staff members to win more responsibility and visibility at the company — especially since late 2017, when company leaders appeared to make podcasting a priority. At that point, they said, top editors started claiming shows for themselves.

The outlet’s popular “Rewatchables” podcast, in which staff members revisit old movies, led by Simmons, allowed for a variety of guests when it started. By the spring of 2018, the ensemble approach faded as the show came to rely more on Simmons along with Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan, both founding editors who are white.

“The ‘Rewatchables’ was pitched as, ‘Let’s get the rest of you participating in podcasts,’ ” Collins said. “It very quickly became Sean, Bill and Chris.”

Simmons said by email that the company needed to spotlight its best podcasters. “It’s a business,” he said. “This isn’t Open Mic Night.” The spokesman said the company was creating new opportunities for young staffers.

Some staff members said they were taken aback when a white editor was chosen as the sole anchor for a podcast on “Atlanta,” the FX series centered on a rapper and his cousin, played by Donald Glover.

Simmons said in the email interview that the editor got the show because she had conceived it and had podcasting experience. “We don’t want to put people in a position to fail,” he said. Black employees regularly appeared as commentators on that show and have hosted podcasts of their own.

The Ringer union has proposed that half the candidates for open positions come from underrepresented groups, like Black people and those who identify as LGBTQ. The two sides are scheduled to discuss the issue again at a bargaining session this week.

In recent months, Simmons has brought in Black podcast hosts, including Van Lathan, formerly of TMZ; Jemele Hill, the former ESPN commentator and anchor; and Rachel Lindsay, the first African American star of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” Like some other Black Ringer podcast hosts, such as comedian and writer Larry Wilmore, Lathan, Hill and Lindsay are not company employees.

Hill said she got to know Simmons when they were both at ESPN. “He certainly always struck me as somebody who has a positive sensitivity to these issues,” she said.

But she said she was skeptical of how much progress The Ringer, like other media organizations, would make without Black people in positions of power.

“Black talent is very important,” Hill said. “But who is the Black person that is a real decision-maker? That’s what I need to know.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Media

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Players Association.
MLB
MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878, as union balks June 22, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty during the Patriots' Super Bowl victory parade in 2019.
NFL
What Devin and Jason McCourty said about the NFL's COVID-19 plan, possible 'bubble' approach June 22, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and U.S. Women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe co-hosted the ESPY's.
Media
The ESPYS focus on honors, pandemic and racial justice June 22, 2020 | 7:41 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB
Balk in baseball coronavirus talks, July 19 start off June 22, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Bubba Wallace.
NASCAR
NASCAR: Noose found in Bubba Wallace garage at Alabama race June 22, 2020 | 7:27 AM
A few tweaks to schedules will allow fans more time to enjoy the Super Bowl during the quiet part of the sports year.
CHAD FINN
Chad Finn: What should the ideal sports calendar look like? June 20, 2020 | 9:04 PM
Jockey Manny Franco reacts after winning the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race atop Tiz the Law, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
BELMONT STAKES
NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes June 20, 2020 | 6:32 PM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
MLB teams will reportedly move spring training camps to their home cities June 20, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Don Orsillo addressed Elle Duncan's recent comments.
SPORTS NEWS
Don Orsillo to Elle Duncan: 'You deserve better. We need to do better.' June 20, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks during the Major League Soccer 25th Season kickoff event in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
MLS
MLS to kick-start season in July with 5 subs, bigger rosters June 20, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason game.
NBA
NBA sets Oct. 16 draft date, Oct. 18 for free-agent talks June 20, 2020 | 3:17 PM
In this screen grab, Elle Duncan speaks during the 2nd Annual espnW Summit NYC on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (
Media
ESPN's Elle Duncan on what's happened since she spoke out against racism in Boston June 20, 2020 | 7:51 AM
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - MAY 20: A view of Spectrum Field, spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies on May 20, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. The Major League Baseball season remains postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
MLB
MLB teams are shutting down camps amid coronavirus concerns June 19, 2020 | 11:59 PM
In this June 5, 2009 photo, Portland Sea Dogs runners go for extra bases in an evening game against the Trenton Thunder at Hadlock Field, in Portland, Maine. Tickets to the Sea Dogs, a Double-A baseball affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, go for as little as $7 for adults and $4 for children. The left-field wall, known as the Maine Monster, is the same height, 37 feet, as Fenway's Green Monster. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) 05take10
Coronavirus
The Portland Sea Dogs are repurposing their ballpark for target golf June 19, 2020 | 5:27 PM
A view of the Walpole Rebels football uniform from 1997 during the Division 2 Super Bowl. On Thursday, the school committee voted to drop the school's longtime nickname.
Local News
A Mass. high school is ending its decades-long association with Confederate imagery June 19, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Jayden Struble.
Hockey
Northeastern's Jayden Struble, a Canadiens prospect, wants to end racism on and off the ice June 19, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Bruce Arena Revolution Introduction Press Conference
New England Revolution
Bruce Arena questioned the necessity of playing the national anthem before sporting events June 19, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Chris Snow (right) is battling ALS in the public eye.
Sports News
Theo Epstein hit a 50-yard field goal in support of former Globe writer Chris Snow June 19, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
NFL
Football season 'may not happen,' Fauci says, unless players are placed in bubble June 19, 2020 | 8:08 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB
Players at 70 games, MLB at 60, Manfred says deadline near June 19, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Josh Gordon during a game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
NFL
Suspended WR Josh Gordon applies for NFL reinstatement June 19, 2020 | 7:42 AM
Players and staff from the New England Revolution during the roundtable discussion of racial injustice.
New England Revolution
Revolution players and staff held a roundtable discussion about racial injustice. Here's what they had to say. June 18, 2020 | 3:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Tremont Waters passes against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
Tremont Waters named G League Rookie of the Year June 18, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Rob Gronkowski
NFL
See the first photos of Rob Gronkowski in a Buccaneers uniform June 18, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Can you imagine cheering for Alex Rodriguez in a Red Sox uniform at Fenway? Probably not, but it almost happened.
Chad Finn
Boston teams have avoided some bad trades through the years, thank goodness June 18, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Ja'Whaun Bentley helps Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton and Jamie Collins make a tackle during the 2019 season.
Patriots
Ja'Whaun Bentley explained why he went to hear Ben Watson speak at a Boston Common rally June 18, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Navy pitcher Noah Song was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft. (Phil Hoffman/US Naval Academy)
Red Sox
Red Sox prospect Noah Song will fulfill orders from the Navy and report to flight school June 18, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB
7 things to know about the latest MLB, Players Association negotiations June 18, 2020 | 8:57 AM
Colin Kaepernick with the 49ers during the 2016 season.
NFL
President Trump would ‘absolutely’ support return to NFL for Colin Kaepernick June 18, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Northeastern basketball coach Bill Coen.
College Basketball
NCAA approves plan for basketball players to access coaches June 18, 2020 | 8:03 AM