Details on Bruins and Celtics broadcasts, and other media thoughts

Stan Grossfeld
Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley will likely have to call Bruins games from the NESN studios in Watertown.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
July 11, 2020 | 4:40 PM

A few scattered media thoughts while cruising up and down the dial …

· A couple of weeks ago in this space we went over NESN’s plans for broadcasting Red Sox games, which include having Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy, and Dennis Eckersley call all 60 games from NESN’s Watertown studios. The network’s plans for Bruins broadcasts are now taking shape as the NHL prepares for its return. The NHL hasn’t announced it yet, but regional networks are not expected to be invited to broadcast from hub cities Edmonton and Toronto. That means Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley will also be calling the play-by-play from Watertown on a live feed from Toronto. Rinkside reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz is expected to join them in Watertown, although there is a possibility that she could have an easier time getting credentialed in Toronto since she is a Canadian citizen. NESN will have the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but no series beyond that, as all broadcast rights after the initial round belong to NBC Sports.

Advertisement

· Over on the radio, The Sports Hub’s broadcasters for Bruins and Celtics games will call the action from the station’s Morrissey Boulevard studios, though program director Rick Radzik said there is a possibility that Celtics voices Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell could call some playoff games from a Celtics room at TD Garden. That has not been approved yet, however. They will watch the games on the video feed transmitted with natural sound from the NBA bubble in Orlando. The Sports Hub will receive that feed from NBC Sports Boston.

· WEEI’s ratings for the spring Nielsen Audio book were, to be polite, rough. The station finished eighth in the men 25-54 demographic with a 4.5 share, well behind The Sports Hub, which was first (11.5). It’s apparent, if it wasn’t before, that WEEI needs a shakeup, starting in afternoon drive. Its program hosted by Glenn Ordway, Lou Merloni, and Christian Fauria pulled a fifth-place share of 4.3, miles behind The Sports Hub’s juggernaut “Felger and Massarotti” program, which nearly quadrupled “OMF” with a 16.9 share. Numbers were nearly as dismal in middays, but afternoon drive is much more important.

There’s some interesting context to be found in the morning ratings, though. While “The Greg Hill Show” finished fifth, well behind The Sports Hub’s top-rated “Toucher and Rich” program, it did earn a 7.3 share. That’s a larger piece of the audience than Gerry Callahan and Mike Mutnansky got in the spot last spring, when their show finished fifth with a 6.5. The day after those ratings became available, WEEI dumped Callahan, who had been with the station since 1997.

Advertisement

· NBC Sports is unveiling a six-part podcast anthology series, titled “Sports Uncovered,‘’ on its various regional networks. Topics include Michael Jordan’s return to the NBA (wasn’t there just a miniseries on this guy?), an in-depth look at late Redskins star Sean Taylor, and the story of Raiders center Barret Robbins’s disappearance before Super Bowl XXXVII during the 2002 season. I had a sneak listen at the episode for NBC Sports Boston and New England fans, an in-depth look at what Bill Belichick is really like, and it is excellent. It features commentary from Rodney Harrison, Doug Flutie, and Charlie Weis, and will be available July 16.

· ESPN announced Thursday it has begun production on a multipart “30 for 30” documentary on the hard-playing, hard-partying 1986 New York Mets. The series, which will be directed by Nick Davis (who shepherded the superb “Ted Williams: The Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived”), does not have an air date. Producers include Jimmy Kimmel. Two hopes for this series: 1. That it’s at least half as good as “The Bad Guys Won!‘’ author Jeff Pearlman’s 2004 book on the same subject. 2. That poor Bill Buckner gets only cursory mention. I suppose that last part is unlikely.

· Perhaps the most discussed national sports media story of the past week was ESPN Radio’s programming shakeup, which included reducing “The Dan Le Betard Show” — its best program by far — from three hours to two, adding “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg back to the radio lineup, and leaving popular longtime voice Mike Golic Sr. without a role. While I’m sure the televised simulcasts of its radio programs draw some interest around here, especially now that most people are working from home, I couldn’t imagine the changes mattered much in the parochial Boston sports radio market. The spring ratings seemed to confirm as much. In the men 25-54 demo in the Boston market, ESPN Radio’s programming on WEEI (850 AM) earned a 0.0 share. I will defer to Shaughnessy for the appropriate “Animal House” reference here.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Media Bruins Celtics Red Sox TV

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jaylen Brown doesn't plan to be on Instagram for the time being.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown explained why he deactivated his Instagram account July 11, 2020 | 4:18 PM
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens hopes Kemba Walker is ready to play without a minutes restriction for the playoffs.
Celtics
Brad Stevens said Kemba Walker will likely be on a minutes restriction when the season resumes July 11, 2020 | 4:15 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
$$$
Patriots reportedly settle grievances with Antonio Brown, Aaron Hernandez July 11, 2020 | 2:30 PM
FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson passes the ball at the team's training facility in Boston. Celtics guard Gordon Hayward said Lawson has already made her presence felt. “She’s been good as far as just the experience she has as a basketball player,” Hayward said. “Reading the game and kind of little things she sees coaching on the sideline. Having somebody that well-versed in basketball, that experience is good.” (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Celtics
Kara Lawson accepts head women’s basketball coach position at Duke July 11, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
NFL
Eagles penalize DeSean Jackson for anti-Semitic posts July 11, 2020 | 8:29 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN
Media
Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN apologize after reporter's profane email to Sen. Josh Hawley July 11, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi leaves the field after Red Sox summer practice.
sports Q
Chad Finn: Which pro sports league has the best chance of finishing its season? July 11, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Bruins
The NHL finalized its return plans, with games scheduled to begin Aug. 1 July 11, 2020 | 12:16 AM
MLB
White Sox top pitching prospect Michael Kopech opts out this year July 10, 2020 | 7:02 PM
07/03/2019 Boston MA -Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson (cq) at a afternoon press-conference. Jonathan Wiggs GlobeStaffPhotographer :Reporter:Topic:CelticsLawson
Celtics
Celtics assistant Kara Lawson reportedly close to becoming Duke women’s basketball coach July 10, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Students walk on the campus of Amherst College in January.
College Sports
NESCAC cancels all fall sports July 10, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Pitchers stretch during Boston Red Sox spring training in Fenway Park. (
Red Sox
The Red Sox are testing out fake crowd noise in Fenway Park July 10, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Ian Thomas Jansen-Lonnquist for the Boston Globe
College Sports
Dartmouth to eliminate five Division 1 sports July 10, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman and DeSean Jackson have connected following Jackson's anti-Semitic social media posts July 10, 2020 | 10:21 AM
Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown against the Ravens in 2019.
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu has a question about the NFL's COVID-19 protocols July 10, 2020 | 9:33 AM
DOUG MILLS
sports q
Chad Finn: Which quarterback will play the most games for the Patriots this season? July 10, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Gustavo Bou was about to receive an unexpected embrace from Carles Gil after he scored for the Revolution.
New England Revolution
4 takeaways from the Revolution’s 1-0 victory over Montreal in their MLS reopener July 10, 2020 | 6:56 AM
New England Revolution
Fans watched the first Revolution game in months in a unique drive-in atmosphere at Gillette Stadium July 10, 2020 | 6:46 AM
Maddie Meyer
Red Sox
Scrimmage gives Red Sox taste of strange season to come July 9, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
NFL
When the NFL preseason begins, teams will have to follow these rules July 9, 2020 | 4:50 PM
N'Keal Harry and Cam Newton meet for the first time.
Cam Newton
N'Keal Harry joined Cam Newton in Los Angeles for a throwing session July 9, 2020 | 2:27 PM
The Red Sox 2021 schedule was released July 9.
Red Sox
Red Sox release 2021 schedule July 9, 2020 | 1:53 PM
New Englands Patriots Super Bowl LIII championship ring.
Patriots
Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring is up for auction July 9, 2020 | 12:15 PM
David Tulis
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins says WNBA co-owner critical of Black Lives Matter 'needs to be out' July 9, 2020 | 10:26 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
I didn’t really want the Patriots to sign Cam Newton. Now that they have, I love it. July 9, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Julian Edelman was limited in practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Patriots
'I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation' July 9, 2020 | 9:20 AM
New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena gives a thumbs up after his team scored against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of a 4-0 July win.
New England Revolution
What Bruce Arena is saying about the Revolution's return to play Thursday July 9, 2020 | 7:08 AM
Michael Felger (above) and Tony Massarotti more than doubled their nearest competition in the 2-6 p.m. daypart, one of three Sports Hub shows to win their timeslot overall.
Sports radio
Sports Hub leaves WEEI in the spring ratings dust July 8, 2020 | 9:14 PM
John Tlumacki
College Sports
Ivy League places all sports on hold until January July 8, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
GYMS
An updating list of when Boston-area gyms are reopening July 8, 2020 | 3:48 PM