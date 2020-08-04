Abby Chin, Gary Tanguay among staffers let go in NBC Sports Boston layoffs

Nearly 20 on-air and behind-the-scenes staffers at NBC Sports Boston were laid off Monday and Tuesday.

Abby Chin.
Abby Chin. –Charles Krupa/AP/file
By
, Sports columnist
August 4, 2020 | 5:20 PM

NBC Sports Boston has been hit hard by a decision from parent company NBC Sports to slash its digital and regional cable staffs the past two days.

Nearly 20 on-air and behind-the-scenes staffers at NBC Sports Boston were laid off Monday and Tuesday, including longtime anchor Gary Tanguay, Celtics sideline reporter Abby Chin, host Danielle Trotta, and Celtics reporter A. Sherrod Blakely.

Bruins reporter Joe Haggerty, who like Blakely was one of the team-centric reporters the network hired when it relaunched in November 2009, was also let go.

Among those confirmed to be remaining at the network is Patriots reporter and Quick Slants host Tom E. Curran, Patriots reporter Phil Perry, hosts Trenni Kusnierek, Tom Giles, and DJ Bean, and Celtics reporter Chris Forsberg.

Advertisement

An NBC Sports spokesperson says programs Early Edition and Boston Sports Tonight will continue. Similar shows were cut at other regional networks.

The timing in letting go of Chin and Blakely in particular is curious considering NBC Sports Boston is the regional home of the Celtics and the NBA relaunched its season last week after being shut down for the pandemic.

According to multiple sources, the network may keep some laid-off staffers around for 60 days. Blakely, whose contract is up in October, is expected to be one.

The decision to cut NBC Sports Boston’s staff comes from its corporate parent at NBC Sports, which has also cut regional staffs in Chicago and San Francisco the past couple of days.

NBC Sports, which like other sports media companies has had to deal with the financial fallout of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on sports, also cut its digital staff on Monday, doing away with its popular “Hardball Talk” baseball blog among other properties.

TOPICS: Media Celtics

