Bruins-Flyers round-robin opener delivers strong ratings for NBC

The Bruins didn’t deliver their best performance Sunday in their return to the ice, but they did help deliver a big audience for NBC

The Flyers’ 4-1 win over the Bruins in round-robin play earned a strong 5.1 rating in the Boston market.

The game did even better in Philadelphia, which was the No. 1 market (6.8 share). Boston was second, followed by Providence (3.8).

The game also averaged 1.450 million viewers on NBC, making it the second-most-watched regular NHL broadcast (excluding the Winter Classic) on the network this season.

Only Saturday night’s Canadiens-Penguins matchup drew a larger average viewership (1.572 million.)

The viewership for Bruins-Flyers was 35 percent higher than the regular-season average on NBC (1.074 million).