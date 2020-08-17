ESPN officially names new ‘Monday Night Football’ crew

Mark Tenally
The new season of "Monday Night Football" is scheduled to begin Sept. 14.
By
Sports columnist
August 17, 2020

ESPN made it official Monday, confirming that Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick will become its new “Monday Night Football” broadcast team for the 2020 season.

Levy, perhaps best known as a longtime “SportsCenter” anchor but also an accomplished play-by-play voice, will be joined by analysts Griese and Riddick in the booth, with Lisa Salters returning for a ninth season as the sideline reporter. John Parry will be back for a second season as the officiating analyst.

Presuming there are no COVID-19 complications that affect the start of the NFL schedule, the new team will debut with a Titans-Broncos matchup on Sept. 14, the second game of ESPN’s annual Week 1 doubleheader. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN and ABC’s top college football pairing, will call the first game of that doubleheader between the Giants and Steelers.

Levy, Griese, and Riddick will take over for last year’s tandem of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Tessitore and McFarland also were part of the broadcasts in 2018, along with Jason Witten, who returned to the NFL after one season in the booth.

Griese, who spent 11 years as an NFL quarterback, has been with ESPN since 2009 and has served primarily as an analyst on high-profile college football games. Riddick, a former NFL defensive back and front office executive, has been with ESPN since 2013 and quickly established himself as one of its most trusted NFL studio analysts.

Levy, Griese, and Riddick have worked together once before, calling the second game of last season’s “Monday Night Football” doubleheader between the Raiders and Broncos.

 

