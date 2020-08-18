Not surprisingly, viewers flocked to Bruins and Celtics, not Red Sox

It’s always fascinating the day after to check the Nielsen television ratings and learn which games resonated the most in the Boston market.

The Bruins' emotional third-period comeback brought the viewers back after they had shifted to other options as the team fell behind, 2-0, after two periods.
By
Sports columnist
August 18, 2020

Every so often, especially during this golden age of Boston sports over the last 20 years, the schedule-makers and serendipity conspire to give fans a night when there is almost — not quite, but almost — too much going on.

Getting the festivities started Monday, the Celtics took on the Sixers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series, tipping off at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston and ESPN.

At 8 p.m., the Bruins and Hurricanes dropped the puck for Game 4 of their Stanley Cup first-round series, a game that aired on NESN and NBC Sports Network.

And in between, the Red Sox, somewhat intriguing in their terribleness, took on the Yankees on NESN Plus, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Not surprisingly, the Bruins and Celtics drew strong ratings locally even while their games were also on a national broadcast, while the Red Sox were a bit of an afterthought to viewers.

The Bruins’ come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Hurricanes, which gave them a 3-1 lead in their series, earned a 6.2 rating on NESN and a 1.6 on NBCSN in the market.

The NESN audience peaked in the 9:15-9:30 p.m. window with a 7.5 rating.

Viewership fell significantly as the Bruins fell behind, 2-0, after two periods, dropping to a 3.8 rating from 9:45-10 p.m., but the audience raced back as the Bruins rallied. The rating between 10:30-10:45 p.m. rose to a 7.1. The rating on NBCSN in that same 15-minute window was the network’s high for the broadcast (2.3).

The Celtics broadcast, which got an early start, 90 minutes before the prime-time window (8 p.m.-11 p.m.), brought a 3.5 rating for NBCSB. On ESPN, the game got a 3.1 rating in the Boston market. Both broadcasts peaked from 8:45-9 p.m. (4.5 on NBCSB, 4.0 on ESPN).

As for the Red Sox on NESN Plus, the broadcast drew a 1.5 rating before a 1-hour-23-minute rain delay that stalled the game in the fourth inning. The rating for the rest of the broadcast after play resumed was 0.9.

TOPICS: Media Red Sox Celtics Bruins

