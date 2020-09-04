YouTube TV subscribers now have access to NFL Network and RedZone

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith. –AP
September 4, 2020 | 12:26 PM

The absence of NFL Network from YouTube TV might have given pause to sports fans over the last couple of years that were considering cutting the cable cord.

But a week before the start of the 2020 season, NFL Media and the streaming service remedied that omission, announcing a carriage agreement that also includes the availability of NFL RedZone for a higher subscription tier.

NFL Network became available Thursday on YouTube TV’s base package. NFL RedZone was added as part of YouTube TV’s new add-on package, Sports Plus, which launched Thursday.

RedZone, hosted by Scott Hanson, jumps from game to game to show every touchdown during Sunday afternoon games in the regular season.

Programming on NFL Network includes the popular “Good Morning Football” studio program, as well as “GameDay Morning,’’ “NFL Now,” and “NFL Total Access,’’ along with live games on Thursday nights and original content such as the “A Football Life” documentary series.

