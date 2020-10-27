Jeff Goodman is launching a new podcast network

Jeff Goodman has teamed up with fellow college basketball reporter Rob Dauster to launch a new podcast network, titled Field of 68 Media Network.

Goodman, a Framingham native who lives in Newburyport, built a reputation has one of the most prominent news-breakers in the sport during his time at CBS Sports, Fox Sports and ESPN.

He is currently the senior basketball insider at Stadium, and also hosts a podcast on the CLNS Media Network with legendary Globe columnist Bob Ryan.

Dauster has covered college basketball as a writer an on-air personality for 12 years at Sports Illustrated and NBC Sports.

The “Goodman and Hummel Podcast,” featuring Goodman and former Purdue All-American Robbie Hummel, launched Monday. Other podcasts debuting this week include Dauster’s “The Rebound Podcast” and “Inside the Mind of Miles” with former Nebraska coach Tim Miles.

Advertisement

The network will also feature 12 podcasts released prior to the start of the college basketball season focused on many of the most high-profile programs in the country. The program-specific podcasts will feature former stars at the school as the hosts.

The program-specific podcasts will include North Carolina (featuring former Celtic Shammond Williams), Kentucky (featuring former Beaver Country Day star Wayne Turner), Gonzaga (featuring former Celtic Dan Dickau), Syracuse (Eric Devendorf), Villanova (Jason Fraser), Memphis (Antonio Anderson), Kansas (Jeff Hawkins), Indiana (A.J. Guyton), Michigan State (Kenny Goins), North Carolina State (Scott Wood), Florida (Patric Young), and Louisville (Jeff Greer).