Patriots-49ers was the most-watched program on TV last week

By
, Sports columnist
October 27, 2020 | 3:33 PM

The Patriots’ 33-6 loss the 49ers Sunday might have been hard to watch for local fans, but a large national audience tuned in to watch it on CBS.

The broadcast, which aired in the national 4:25 p.m. window, was the most-watched television program of the week, drawing an average of 22.896 million viewers.

That was up 8 percent over the Week 7 broadcast in that window on CBS last year (Chargers-Titans).

In the Boston market, Patriots-Niners drew a 27.4 rating and 49 share on Ch. 4.

The Patriots will face the Bills next, at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The game will air on CBS.

