Kyle Draper is leaving NBC Sports Boston

Kyle Draper, who brought an energetic approach to NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics studio programming the past seven seasons, is leaving to become a play-by-play announcer and host for the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings announced Draper’s hiring Monday afternoon. He will be the Kings’ additional play-by-play announcer. Longtime ESPN voice Mark Jones was recently named the team’s primary play-by-play voice. Draper will handle the play-by-play duties alongside analyst Doug Christie when Jones is on assignment for ESPN.

New chapter in my life. https://t.co/HAlUFcXfoi — Kyle Draper (@KyleDraperTV) November 30, 2020

Draper joined NBC Sports Boston in 2009 as a SportsNet Central anchor. He began hosting Celtics studio programming during the 2013-14 seasons. Upbeat and opinionated, he built a quick rapport with analyst Brian Scalabrine in particular over the past couple of seasons. Draper also occasionally filled in for Mike Gorman as the play-by-play voice on the broadcasts.

“It is an honor to join the Kings broadcast team and I would like to thank [Kings owner and chairman] Vivek [Ranadivé] and the organization for this amazing opportunity,” said Draper. “For generations, Kings fans have demonstrated an incredible devotion to their team, and I can’t wait to connect with them while beginning a new chapter in Sacramento.”