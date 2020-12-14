Abby Chin is returning to NBC Sports Boston

Charles Krupa
Abby Chin joined NBC Sports Boston in the 2013-14 season.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
December 14, 2020 | 9:08 AM

NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics coverage team has undergone several changes since the start of last season. But a familiar face is returning for the new season.

Abby Chin is returning to the network as the host of its Celtics pregame and postgame coverage, the network will announce Monday. She will be in the role when the Celtics open the preseason Tuesday night against the Sixers.

Chin originally joined NBC Sports Boston as the Celtics’ sideline reporter in the 2013-14 season and quickly became a popular figure among fans and viewers. But in August, when NBC Sports Boston’s parent company, NBCUniversal, slashed its digital and regional cable staffs, she was among 20 people laid off at NBC Sports Boston.

Advertisement

Celtics reporter A. Sherrod Blakely was also among that group. Both Chin and Blakely stayed on until the Celtics’ run to the Eastern Conference Finals ended with a six-game loss to the Heat in late September.

The studio host spot opened up in late November when Kyle Draper, who had been with NBC Sports Boston since 2009 and the primary Celtics studio host since the 2013-14 season, took a play-by-play job with the Sacramento Kings.

Chin, who sometimes hosted Celtics studio programming during her first go-round at the network, auditioned for and landed the job, which had generated plenty of interest inside and outside of NBC Sports Boston.

She will be joined by a rotating group of analysts that includes Chris Forsberg, Brian Scalabrine, Chris Mannix and Kendrick Perkins.

Mike Gorman is back for his 40th season as the Celtics’ television play-by-play voice. It will be his first without Tommy Heinsohn sitting beside him.

Heinsohn, a Celtics legend as a player, coach and broadcaster, died in November at age 86. Gorman and Heinsohn had worked together on Celtics broadcasts since the 1980-81 season, making them the longest continuous broadcast team in professional sports.

Scalabrine, the former Celtic who is beginning his sixth full-time season with NBC Sports Boston, will be the color analyst. The role is not new to him. He joined Gorman on road telecasts in recent seasons and also has called a number of home games.

Advertisement

NBC Sports Boston will broadcast both Celtics preseason games and 32 of 38 games in the first half of the regular season, the portion of the schedule that has been announced by the league.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Media Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NFL
Bills improve to 10-3 with 26-15 win over sloppy Steelers December 14, 2020 | 1:23 AM
Members of the Cleveland Indians wear uniforms featuring mascot Chief Wahoo as they stand on the field for the national anthem before a game in 2017.
Name change
Cleveland’s baseball team will drop its Indians team name December 13, 2020 | 9:22 PM
Josh Jacobs Fantasy Joke
FANTASY FOOLED
Raiders running back fooled fantasy football players with pregame message December 13, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Payton Pritchard was back to practice on Sunday after popping his finger out of place Saturday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Payton Pritchard practiced one day after popping his finger out of place December 13, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
PATRIOTS
Peter King discussed the Patriots' quarterback options beyond the 2020 season December 13, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Tacko Fall is happy to be back with the Boston Celtics.
TACKO FALL
Here's why Tacko Fall is happy to be back with the Boston Celtics December 13, 2020 | 7:38 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, left, and Cam Newton bump fists.
IN BILL WE TRUST?
Mike Lombardi says fans should trust Bill Belichick starting Cam Newton December 13, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant discussed Brooklyn's offense on Instagram Live.
Celtics
Kevin Durant doesn't agree with Kyrie Irving's plan to post up eight times per game December 13, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Tom Brady (12) congratulates Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith.
NFL
Tom Brady helps boost Buccaneers' playoff chances with win over Vikings December 13, 2020 | 5:02 PM
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins December 13, 2020 | 4:35 PM
A question about Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians caused Tom Brady to end his press conference on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Adam Schefter reported new details on Tom Brady's relationship with coach Bruce Arians December 13, 2020 | 2:51 PM
Matthew Hinton
Media
How Jamie Erdahl came through under pressure during the Alabama-LSU game December 13, 2020 | 2:48 PM
College Sports
Florida's Keyontae Johnson remains in critical, stable condition after collapsing during game December 13, 2020 | 1:21 PM
MLS CUP
Columbus Crew win 2nd MLS title, beating Seattle 3-0 December 12, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller kicks an extra point Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sarah Fuller 1st woman to score in Power Five football game December 12, 2020 | 9:10 PM
Cam Newton WEEI interview
Real Estate
Cam Newton reportedly sells his Charlotte condo to LaMelo Ball December 12, 2020 | 8:12 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, greets offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before a game.
PATRIOTS
Josh McDaniels said Cam Newton has 'certainly been the best option' at QB all season December 12, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Jaylen Brown of the Celtics warms up in a VOTE shirt prior to a game against the Miami Heat.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown on being named a 'Bostonian of the Year': 'I'm trying to be a part of this community' December 12, 2020 | 7:33 PM
Boston College coach Jim Christian instructs his team.
BC BASKETBALL
3 takeaways from Boston College's 'hurtful and embarrassing' 38-point loss to Syracuse December 12, 2020 | 6:31 PM
Tristan Thompson is now a member of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Tristan Thompson is still out and could miss Celtics' season opener December 12, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will make another Conference Finals appearance in their young careers.
CELTICS
New Celtic Jeff Teague believes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are superstars December 12, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Keyontae Johnson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Florida basketball standout Keyontae Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court December 12, 2020 | 4:04 PM
Patriots
With playoffs unlikely, fading Patriots have questions at quarterback December 12, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Dave Dombrowski has been with the Red Sox for four years.
MLB
New Phillies boss Dave Dombrowski plans retool, not rebuild December 11, 2020 | 9:50 PM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets on Feb. 1, 2020. Irving left Boston as a free agent in 2019.
KYRIE IRVING
'I do not talk to pawns': Kyrie Irving responds to fine for not talking to media December 11, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Former Red Sox president of baseball operation Dave Dombrowski was hired by the Phillies to the same role.
MLB
Ex-Red Sox exec Dave Dombrowski hired as Phillies' president of baseball operations December 11, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Jarrett Stidham is still the Patriots' backup quarterback.
Newton vs. Stidham
Bill Belichick was asked again why he's sticking with Cam Newton over Jarrett Stidham. Here's what he said. December 11, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Patriots
Why Rob Ninkovich believes Bill Belichick will stay around for Patriots rebuild December 11, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Cam Newton reacts after throwing a pick-six in Patriots loss to the Rams.
CAM NEWTON
Kenny Young says Cam Newton's body language tipped Rams on play that led to a pick-six December 11, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, left, is tackled by Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty during the first half Thursday.
PATRIOTS-RAMS
Cam Akers runs wild, Cam Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3 December 11, 2020 | 1:14 AM