Abby Chin is returning to NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics coverage team has undergone several changes since the start of last season. But a familiar face is returning for the new season.

Abby Chin is returning to the network as the host of its Celtics pregame and postgame coverage, the network will announce Monday. She will be in the role when the Celtics open the preseason Tuesday night against the Sixers.

Chin originally joined NBC Sports Boston as the Celtics’ sideline reporter in the 2013-14 season and quickly became a popular figure among fans and viewers. But in August, when NBC Sports Boston’s parent company, NBCUniversal, slashed its digital and regional cable staffs, she was among 20 people laid off at NBC Sports Boston.

Celtics reporter A. Sherrod Blakely was also among that group. Both Chin and Blakely stayed on until the Celtics’ run to the Eastern Conference Finals ended with a six-game loss to the Heat in late September.

The studio host spot opened up in late November when Kyle Draper, who had been with NBC Sports Boston since 2009 and the primary Celtics studio host since the 2013-14 season, took a play-by-play job with the Sacramento Kings.

Chin, who sometimes hosted Celtics studio programming during her first go-round at the network, auditioned for and landed the job, which had generated plenty of interest inside and outside of NBC Sports Boston.

She will be joined by a rotating group of analysts that includes Chris Forsberg, Brian Scalabrine, Chris Mannix and Kendrick Perkins.

Mike Gorman is back for his 40th season as the Celtics’ television play-by-play voice. It will be his first without Tommy Heinsohn sitting beside him.

Heinsohn, a Celtics legend as a player, coach and broadcaster, died in November at age 86. Gorman and Heinsohn had worked together on Celtics broadcasts since the 1980-81 season, making them the longest continuous broadcast team in professional sports.

Scalabrine, the former Celtic who is beginning his sixth full-time season with NBC Sports Boston, will be the color analyst. The role is not new to him. He joined Gorman on road telecasts in recent seasons and also has called a number of home games.

NBC Sports Boston will broadcast both Celtics preseason games and 32 of 38 games in the first half of the regular season, the portion of the schedule that has been announced by the league.