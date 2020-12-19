This Patriots-Dolphins game a new experience for veteran broadcaster Ian Eagle

Pregame preparation and production meetings are done on Zoom, and each week's prep includes a Covid-19 test.

Lynne Sladky
Ian Eagle of CBS has broadcast 23 seasons of play by play but calling the Patriots game with the Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (above) during a pandemic is a new experience.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
December 19, 2020 | 6:00 PM

Ian Eagle estimates he’s called 10 Patriots-Dolphins games in his 23 seasons as an NFL play-by-play voice at CBS.

This one – like so much else in this tumultuous year – is different.

“This will be the first one where the Dolphins are the lead story,’’ said Eagle, who will call Sunday’s game along with analyst Charles Davis and reporter Evan Washburn. “If that’s any indication on how things have shifted.

“Evan and I were there for the ‘Miracle in Miami’ two years ago [when the Dolphins won on the final play after a series of laterals.] You think back, at basically this time of the year two years ago, how much has changed from that game from this game. And that’s not a long time.”

Advertisement

Eagle rattles off names of players and personalities who have come and gone since then. Adam Gase and Ryan Tannehill were the Dolphins’ coach and quarterback, and have gone on to forge vastly different reputations since then.

Brian Flores, now the Dolphins’ excellent coach, was the Patriots’ de facto defensive coordinator. Cam Newton was the face of Carolina’s franchise. Tom Brady was on his way to winning his sixth Super Bowl here, and few among us gave a first thought to the possibility of him ever playing elsewhere.

“So much has changed, and to me [the Dolphins’ improvement] is one of the brightest stories of the NFL season,’’ said Eagle of Flores’s team, which has eight wins, two more than the Patriots. “This team that was nowhere has bounced back and has a plan and has created a real culture that has translated into wins. But here we are, and wouldn’t you know it, or them to make the playoffs, they’ve still really need to go out and beat the Patriots.”

Davis, who came over after a 14-year run at Fox Sports to join Eagle and Washburn on CBS’s No. 2 team this season, said the Patriots are about as intimidating as a team could be in the spoiler role.

Advertisement

“Miami is a better football team,’’ said Davis. “You would think. But, once again to get where they want to go, it runs through New England, even if they’re not the frontrunners this year. New England still has hope. They’ve still got a chance, even with all the crazy permutations. And they’re playing to win.”

Eagle, Davis, and Washburn, who also called the Patriots’ 24-21 loss to the Bills in Week 5, haven’t just had to navigate the changed circumstances in the AFC East. They’ve had to navigate far more complicated circumstances, traveling the country to broadcast football games during a pandemic, a logistical and nerve-racking challenge.

The broadcasters conduct all of their production meetings and meetings with team personnel via Zoom. But they arrive in the cities earlier than they would in a normal season because they have to take their COVID-19 tests and then wait to learn if they’re cleared to work.

“From the time you take the COVID test until the result comes back, the time moves so slowly,’’ said Davis. “You feel confident, but at the same time, you don’t know until you know. What’s the word of the year, asymptomatic? You take the test, but that 24 hours or so it takes for the result to come back that says you’re cleared to work, it does creep into your mind, ‘What happens here?’ And you think about where you are in the country, can I get home, that sort of stuff.”

Advertisement

Said Eagle: “I do think there is a psychosomatic part of this, because it’s constantly hanging over your head, from a football team standpoint and from a broadcast team standpoint. As Charles detailed, you hit that [emailed] link when your result comes back, there’s still that moment of trepidation even though you’ve done everything right that week. You don’t know if your life is going to change dramatically in an instant.”

Eagle, Davis, and Washburn have done a remarkable job of forging chemistry in their first season together given the added degrees of difficulty. Davis initiated weekly Zoom calls among them before the season — approximately 16 in all, each around 40 minutes “because we were all too cheap to pay for the expensive Zoom,’’ jokes Davis — that allowed them to get to know each other as people rather than merely broadcast partners.

“I was the Zoom requester,’’ said Davis. “It has been  every bit as beneficial as I had hoped, maybe more so. Part of me thought that getting on the Zoom calls would be, yes, about getting to know each other. That’s one thing.  I also thought it would be a good way to learn how everyone does things mechanics-wise, what their preparation is on weekends, that sort of thing. And Ian and Evan sort of said, ‘Don’t worry about that, we’ll take care of it when we get to it. Let’s just take this time to hang.’ I’m grateful to them for directing it that way because that was way more important.”

Eagle and Davis have known each other for about 11 years, when a mutual friend, Fox Sports reporter Laura Okmin, introduced them. Their interaction in the booth has been seamless. Washburn’s job is a little trickier just because of the limited access and complex logistics, but you wouldn’t know anything has changed listening to him on the broadcast.

“It’s been more complicated for sure. It’s required a lot more planning and preparation in the days and hours leading up to a game,’’ said Washburn, who is situated during the game in the front row of the stands. “In game, the real challenge has been the distance and the inability to have that human contact and conversation before a game.”

He cited a situation last week when Raiders running back Josh Jacobs tweeted — kiddingly, it turned out — that he was not playing against the Colts, leaving those that have him on their fantasy football team in a panic.

“In a normal time, I might have busted through and asked him. “Hey Josh, are you playing, or are you just messing with everybody on social media?’,” said Washburn. “But I’m in the first row of the stands, so that’s not possible. That’s the logistics of being the moat reporter rather than the usual access.

“But in a certain way, it’s made the game even easier to appreciate. When you get to kickoff, or for me, some of the pregame responsibilities, it’s almost a sense of relief to do it. It’s a five-hour respite. We’re just glad to have a football game to talk about and enjoy.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Media TV Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jameis Winston has seen minimal action with the New Orleans Saints this season.
NFL
A former Patriots executive explained why they 'might have an interest' in Jameis Winston this offseason December 19, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Elise Amendola
Celtics
Mike Gorman prepares for a Celtics season without Tommy Heinsohn December 19, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Damien Harris looks for daylight in the third quarter of Sunday's game.
PATRIOTS
Damien Harris, Donte Moncrief out for Patriots against Dolphins December 19, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Marcio Jose Sanchez
NFL
Al Michaels to miss Sunday Night Football due to COVID-19 protocols December 19, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, shown last December, have been everything the Celtics could've hoped for from a pair of No. 3 overall draft picks.
NBA
What NBA GMs think of the Celtics entering the 2020-21 NBA season December 19, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Wilfredo Lee
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Dolphins have been a thorn the past two decades but Patriots will play the spoiler on Sunday December 19, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Charles Krupa
Patriots
Julian Edelman will be inactive for Sundays game vs. Dolphins December 19, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Kyrie Irving is happy for his former teammates' success in Boston.
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving: 'I'm nothing but proud' of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown December 19, 2020 | 8:12 AM
The Celtics took on the Nets in Boston to close their preseason slate.
The Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant led Nets to blow out Celtics: 5 takeaways December 19, 2020 | 7:31 AM
NBA
Kyrie Irving appears to cleanse Celtics court with burning sage in return to Boston December 18, 2020 | 9:20 PM
Gregory Payan
Sports News
With new focus and a rebuilt knee, Haverhills Rob Font begins the climb up the UFC ranks again December 18, 2020 | 2:13 PM
The Celtics were eliminated by the Heat.
NBA
East Conference preview: Heat returning champs, but have challengers December 18, 2020 | 1:44 PM
Cam Newton and N'Keal Harry had some fun on Sunday.
N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry spoke with Cam Newton over comments made by his trainer December 18, 2020 | 1:33 PM
Cam Dolphins
Patriots
Former Jets linebacker compared Patriots offense to a 'scout team' against Dolphins defense December 18, 2020 | 10:57 AM
Justin Herbert and Hunter Henry celebrate after defeating the Raiders.
NFL
Raiders fall in overtime to Chargers December 18, 2020 | 8:56 AM
Cam Newton running
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game December 18, 2020 | 8:32 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots
Cam Newton isn't sure whether it's good the Patriots already played Miami December 17, 2020 | 9:58 PM
The Houston Rockets have reportedly expanded their potential trade search for James Harden.
Celtics
Report: Rockets have expanded James Harden trade talks beyond his desired destinations December 17, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Jarrett Stidham reportedly did not stand out to the Patriots last week.
PATRIOTS
Report: Patriots' Jarrett Stidham was viewed as 'relief pitcher' vs. Rams December 17, 2020 | 7:38 PM
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Brian Flores will lead the Dolphins into Sunday's home game against the Patriots.
PATRIOTS-DOLPHINS
4 things to know about the Miami Dolphins, who are fighting for a playoff berth December 17, 2020 | 6:17 PM
Michael Dwyer
COLLEGE SPORTS
BC tight end Hunter Long declares for the NFL Draft December 17, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Sean McVay and Bill Belichick speak before Super Bowl LIII.
NFL
Bill Belichick’s recent chat with Sean McVay went very differently than their Super Bowl talk December 17, 2020 | 1:58 PM
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
CELEBS
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were reportedly spotted at a Boston restaurant December 17, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Mark LoMoglio
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians's latest comments on Tom Brady show a change in tone December 17, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Devin McCourty has now been nominated for the NFL's Man of the Year four times.
Patriots
Devin McCourty wants another Patriot to be nominated for NFL's 'Man of the Year' award December 17, 2020 | 7:31 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after leading the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams.
CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS
Joe Andruzzi wanted to 'smack the smile' off Tom Brady's face December 16, 2020 | 11:05 PM
MLB
MLB tells managers to expect on-time spring training start December 16, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Jayson Tatum says he added muscle this offseason.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum says he's added 10 pounds: 'I'm not 19 anymore' December 16, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker celebrate during the second half.
POLICE REFORM
Celtics players call for Gov. Baker to end facial recognition surveillance December 16, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens instructs his team as forward Jayson Tatum waits to inbound the ball.
CELTICS
What oddsmakers are predicting for the Celtics this upcoming season December 16, 2020 | 5:46 PM