Red Sox in-game reporter Guerin Austin is leaving NESN

NESN is parting ways with Guerin Austin, who spent six years at the network and is best known for her work as the Red Sox in-game reporter.

“Working for the Bruins and the Red Sox was a dream come true and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity,’’ said Austin in a text. “The interaction I had with the fans is what made this experience truly memorable.

I appreciate the players, the coaching staff and all of their families who gave me access and time so I could share their stories with the viewers. I’m really excited about the next chapter, but I’ll miss seeing everyone at Fenway.

Advertisement

A NESN spokesperson confirmed that Austin’s contract recently expired.

“We are grateful for Guerin’s contributions to the broadcast during her time at NESN,’’ the spokesperson said in a statement.

Austin posted on Twitter acknowledging her departure.

How it started:

How it ended:

How it will be remembered: The past 6 years have been amazing. Thank you.

So excited for the next chapter….. pic.twitter.com/1ugSDV5Oj6 — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) January 26, 2021

NESN said it anticipates that its broadcast team this season will include play-by-play voice Dave O’Brien, analysts Jerry Remy and Dennis Eckersley, with Jahmai Webster in the in-game reporter role.

Austin was hired by NESN in Sept. 2014, after Jamie Erdahl left to become the lead college football reporter for CBS Sports Network. Her initial role at NESN was as the Bruins rinkside reporter.