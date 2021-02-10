NESN will cost fuboTV users an additional $5 monthly fee

The Boston Bruins logo on center ice at TD Garden. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
February 10, 2021 | 2:48 PM

Streaming options to watch Bruins broadcasts on NESN this winter became fewer in recent months. And now one of the remaining options has become more expensive.

Subscribers to fuboTV were informed Tuesday that beginning in March their monthly bill will include an additional “regional sports fee” of $5.

Along with AT&T TV, fuboTV remains the only streaming services to carry NESN after YouTubeTV dropped the channel at the end of October.

The fee is not optional, meaning subscribers will still be billed for it even if they do not watch NESN. Customers in the Buffalo market were also informed of the RSN fee Tuesday, which will be applied for the March 11 billing cycle.

NESN, which is also the local home for Red Sox broadcasts, and YouTubeTV have made no progress in coming to an agreement to restore the channel to the service.

Even with the $5 fee, fuboTV remains a more inexpensive current monthly option than AT&T TV.

A spokesperson for fuboTV said via email that there would be no comment provided on the company’s behalf.

