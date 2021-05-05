For Ellis Burks, Boston — with the Red Sox and now with NESN — proves to be a very nice fit after all

Grossfeld, Stan Globe Staff
Ellis Burks had the honor of carrying the 2004 World Series trophy off the plane when the Red Sox returned from St. Louis.
SHARE TWEET 3 COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
May 5, 2021 | 11:12 AM

Related Links

Welcome returns are nothing new for Ellis Burks. Fans who know their trivia about the 2004 Red Sox’ World Series victory and all the sweet details of the postscript will remember that it was Burks — and not a playoff hero such as David Ortiz, Johnny Damon, or Curt Schilling — who carried the championship trophy off the plane upon arrival from St. Louis the morning after a victory that was generations in the making.

Burks, then 39 years old, played just 11 games that season, the last of his superb 18-year career that began with six seasons in Boston and took him to the White Sox, Giants, Rockies, and Indians before his Boston coda. But he was the fitting choice to do the honors, at the thoughtful suggestion of Pedro Martinez.

Advertisement

“We were all having great conversations on the flight back,” recalled Burks, “and Pedro stood up and just said, ‘Hey, this guy meant a lot to us throughout the year. He wasn’t able to play but he was there for us mentally and emotionally.’ He should be the one to do this.”

Burks had remained with the team, even on road trips, after an April knee injury thwarted his hopes of being a significant contributor. He served as a mentor his younger teammates could lean on.

Now he is returning to Boston in a different role as of May 7, when he makes his debut on NESN as a Red Sox studio analyst.

“I can’t really express how much it meant to me to hear that coming from Pedro and everyone else, [Jason] Varitek, Schilling,” said Burks, now 56 but still looking like he could rip a hanging slider into the gap. “All the guys agreed with him when he said, ‘Hey, I think it would be an unbelievable honor for us as well as for him to carry the trophy off, because he was there for us. He pushed us.’

“That meant so much. I wanted to be a part of the team and help out as much as I could, and just being someone they could count on for advice is what I felt that I could do.”

Advertisement

That scene was remarkable in part because there was a time when Burks’s return to Boston — for a final scene as a player or as a fledgling broadcaster — would have seemed unlikely.

Expectations soared higher than the Prudential building when he first arrived in April 1987, an enthralling power-speed-defense combination percolating with talent and cool, the kind of player the Red Sox usually saw in an opposing uniform.

It didn’t take fans long to recognize what the Sox had; Burks hit 20 home runs and stole 27 bases that first season while playing dazzling center-field defense.

The organization already knew he was special before he got to the big leagues. The previous summer, Red Sox general manager Lou Gorman refused to part with Burks — then in Double A, where Jerry Remy was one of his coaches — in a trade for Tom Seaver. (The White Sox accepted Steve Lyons instead.)

With the Red Sox from 1987-92, Burks hit .281 with 93 homers, and was an All-Star in 1990. —The Boston Globe

Burks was such a sensation when he arrived in ’87 that Sports Illustrated, in an article raving about that season’s rookie class (starring Burks, Mark McGwire, Bo Jackson, and, um, Matt Nokes), opined that Burks could end up being the best of all of them:

“Really now. The plodding Red Sox — baseball’s answer to Gerry Cooney — coming up with a fleet, slick-gloved centerfielder whose home run and basestealing potential seems to be of 30-30 caliber?” the magazine asked. “Indeed. Burks has, in two months, become the darling of Red Sox fans.”

Storybook ending

Burks went on to a career worthy of Hall of Very Good selection, hitting 352 homers with a .291 average and an .874 OPS, his final statistics fittingly similar to those of previous Red Sox stars Fred Lynn and Reggie Smith. But his status as a cornerstone in Boston was much more fleeting than it should have been. Injuries mounted, serious ones, to his back, knees, and shoulder. So did the pressures, especially after Jim Rice retired following the 1989 season, leaving Burks as the only Black player on the roster.

Advertisement

In his book “Shut Out: A Story of Race and Baseball in Boston,” author Howard Bryant wrote of the Curse of Willie Mays, and the inevitability that “any young black center fielder who has speed and power will be compared to the great Mays.” It’s intended as a compliment, but cruelly, it’s also a prescription for failure. No one can be Mays, the most complete player of all time. The weight of such expectations can crush a ballplayer.

Burks endured so much during those first six seasons in Boston — injuries, those unfair pressures, and more injuries — that he needed to get away, rejuvenate elsewhere, first with the 1993 White Sox before finding great success with the Rockies and Giants.

As late as 2000, a return to Boston was still hard to fathom. There were rumors that summer that the Red Sox were trying to acquire him at the trade deadline. Burks later told Bryant that he would have considered retiring rather than accept the trade.

“After the ’92 season, Lou Gorman had called me and told me they weren’t going to extend my contract, and it was very disappointing, but I knew that it was more of a business decision than anything else because of my history with my back injury at that time,” said Burks. “And I knew I had to really focus and get myself back in baseball condition, and I did that offseason, and then I signed with the White Sox and it was just another start for me.

“You go to a different city and maybe you have a little bit of a different baseball experience while also realizing that some of the positive aspects of where you were before aren’t always the same in a new place.

“By 2004, some things about the Red Sox were different than they were when I came up and when I left. The idea of coming back to end my career was sort of like one of those little storybook endings where as a young kid you get drafted by a certain team and you expect to spend your whole career there.

“It doesn’t work out that way, but later you get the chance to end it the way you want. I always felt like I was welcomed with open arms. The fans invited me in, accepted who I was, how I played.”

His next challenge

When word broke in March that NESN was adding Burks — as well as popular former stars Mo Vaughn, Kevin Youkilis, and Jonathan Papelbon — the response was overwhelmingly positive. Fans were happy to hear his name again.

Since retiring, Burks has been involved with the game, working as a special assistant to the general manager for the Indians, Giants, and Rockies. He’s a television novice; he’ll begin with a couple of studio shifts before eventually joining Dave O’Brien and sometimes Jerry Remy or Dennis Eckersley in the broadcast booth.

“It’s always been an interest to do something like this, and it’s very challenging, which I like,” said Burks. “I’m going to give you a baseball analogy. It’s sort of like a rookie coming in, it’s a new challenge facing big league pitching, so I have to get my timing and everything down.”

Burks played 4½ seasons with the Colorado Rockies in the 1990s. —The Boston Globe

Burks has reached out to several NESN colleagues, including Tim Wakefield and Lenny DiNardo, for their advice. He remains close with his former teammate Rice, whom Burks grew up emulating in Vicksburg, Miss.

“Of course, when I told him that when I got to the big leagues, he said, ‘You know what, kid, I’m not that old, shut the heck up,’ ” said Burks with a laugh.

He also has leaned on Remy, who advocated for him in the organization when they were both at New Britain in 1986 and speaks highly now of his broadcasting potential.

“I hope I don’t let Jerry down, because he means a lot to me,” said Burks. “We have talked about it. He just said, ‘Be yourself; you may seem like you’re a little nervous at first, but just let it flow naturally.’ That’s good advice in a lot of different areas in life and in the game. You can help yourself just by taking a step back and just kind of relaxing.”

Burks was perceived as shy when he came up, but he’s an engaging interviewee who is putting in the work to understand what makes for a good analyst. Provided NESN can keep Mike Greenwell from unexpectedly careening into the studio or booth, Burks should thrive.

Before our conversation ends, Burks makes a point to mention a photograph he has in his home. It’s a shot of his last at-bat at Fenway, on Sept. 23, 2004. He was still hurting, but the Red Sox activated him for another swing. Pinch hitting for Pokey Reese, he lined a single, the second-to-last of his 2,107 regular-season hits.

In the photo, he’s waving to fans as he departs for a pinch runner, the crowd well aware of the moment.

“I knew that was it, and so did they,” said Burks. “It really meant a lot to me to wave goodbye to the fans and soak it in, to let them know I really appreciated them.”

It was pretty close to the perfect goodbye, Burks is told.

“Yes,” he said. “I’m looking forward to saying hello to them again.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Media Red Sox MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Celtics Kemba Walker
Celtics
Why Brad Stevens won't budge on Kemba Walker playing back-to-backs May 5, 2021 | 3:33 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox bucking new-school trends during resurgent 2021 season May 5, 2021 | 2:09 PM
Brad Marchand scored, but his goal was nowhere near enough for the Bruins against the Rangers on Friday.
Bruins
Which Bruins would make good media personalities post-career? May 5, 2021 | 1:54 PM
NFL Draft Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
Report: Saints tried to trade up for Mac Jones before Patriots took him at No.15 May 5, 2021 | 11:02 AM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Marathon
You had to be a really fast runner to get into the 2021 Boston Marathon May 5, 2021 | 10:56 AM
Chris Sale in 2020.
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom provided an update on the 'great milestone' in Chris Sale's recovery May 5, 2021 | 10:30 AM
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' overtime loss to the Devils May 5, 2021 | 7:47 AM
Hunter Renfroe hit his 100th career homer on Tuesday.
RED SOX
Here's what the Red Sox exchanged to get Hunter Renfroe his 100th home run ball May 5, 2021 | 7:22 AM
Xander Bogaerts celebrates his second-inning home run with Christian Vazquez and J.D. Martinez.
Red Sox
Red Sox hit 4 homers, hold off reeling Tigers 11-7 at Fenway May 4, 2021 | 11:35 PM
The New Jersey Devils celebrate Pavel Zacha game-winning overtime goal.
Bruins
Bruins can't hold 3rd period leads, fall to Devils 4-3 in overtime May 4, 2021 | 10:33 PM
Damiere Byrd has reportedly signed with the Bears.
PATRIOTS
Former Patriots WR Damiere Byrd reportedly signs one-year deal with Bears May 4, 2021 | 8:38 PM
Tom Brady really wanted that undefeated season.
PATRIOTS
Tom Brady would '100 percent' trade two Super Bowl rings for one perfect season May 4, 2021 | 7:36 PM
Aaron Nesmith's emergence has been crucial for the Celtics.
CELTICS
Here's why Aaron Nesmith's recent surge could be so important for the Celtics May 4, 2021 | 7:22 PM
Christian Barmore
Patriots
Why Christian Barmore could be the Patriots' most impactful rookie this season May 4, 2021 | 5:40 PM
Mac Jones
Sports Q
Survey: Who will be the Patriots starting quarterback at the beginning of November? May 4, 2021 | 5:14 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots 2021
Patriots
What Jimmy Garoppolo had to say about his time with the Patriots May 4, 2021 | 2:35 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Celtics
Celtics Jaylen Brown is day-to-day with sprained right ankle May 4, 2021 | 2:25 PM
David Andrews Patriots
Patriots
David Andrews says he "knew he wanted to be back here" in free agency May 4, 2021 | 11:34 AM
Charles Krupa
Bruins
Heres how the Bruins will handle ticketing for playoff games at TD Garden May 4, 2021 | 11:21 AM
Julian Edelman retirement speculation
Patriots
Julian Edelman praised 'legend' Ernie Adams after retirement announcement May 4, 2021 | 10:32 AM
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with left wing Brad Marchand (63) after scoring their second goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Marchand got the assist on the goal. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
bruins
What we learned as the Bruins clinched another playoff berth May 4, 2021 | 1:09 AM
The Bruins clinched a playoff berth on Monday.
BRUINS
'Our expectations are obviously higher': Bruins clinch playoff berth with win over Devils May 3, 2021 | 11:26 PM
Ernie Adams announced his retirement officially to ESPN.
PATRIOTS
Ernie Adams announces retirement to join Patriots' 'many wonderful fans' May 3, 2021 | 10:08 PM
Matt Barnes was named the MLB's Reliever of the Month.
RED SOX
Here's why Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes was named Reliever of the Month in April May 3, 2021 | 8:29 PM
Tristan Thompson celebrates with Jayson Tatum after the Celtics defeated San Antonio at TD Garden on April 30.
Celtics
Taking stock of 17 Celtics players as the regular season nears completion May 3, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Jayson Tatum was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum named Player of the Week after averaging 42.7 points per game May 3, 2021 | 5:19 PM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Red Sox
Why Xander Bogaerts is the best offensive shortstop in baseball May 3, 2021 | 5:16 PM
Isaiah Wynn Patriots
Patriots
Report: Patriots pick up 5th-year option on Isaiah Wynn, likely to decline for Sony Michel May 3, 2021 | 3:28 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
Steve Sarkisian calls Mac Jones this year's most NFL-ready rookie quarterback. The 49ers apparently disagree. May 3, 2021 | 2:54 PM
Steven Senne
Red Sox
Here are the players assigned to the Worcester Red Sox for the start of the season May 3, 2021 | 2:30 PM