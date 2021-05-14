Media Bruins reach new deal with 98.5 The Sports Hub

Bruins games will continue to air on the radio station for the foreseeable future.

The Bruins will remain in a familiar spot on the radio for the foreseeable future.

The team and 98.5 The Sports Hub announced Thursday that they have reached a multi-year agreement extending their partnership. The Sports Hub will continue to broadcast all Bruins games.

“The Sports Hub consistently delivers quality game broadcasts and comprehensive hockey coverage for our fans,’’ said Bruins president Cam Neely in a statement, “and they have been crucial in joining our efforts to grow the game of hockey throughout New England.”

No terms of the deal were announced. The previous announcement of an extension came in June 2017. The Sports Hub will continue to air 30-minute pregame and postgame shows, as well as the two-hour weekly “The Hockey Show,’’ which airs on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. during the season.

The Sports Hub has been the radio home of the Bruins since launching as a sports station in August 2009.

“When the Sports Hub launched in 2009, we were committed to bringing our Bruins programming to another level,” said Sports Hub program director Rick Radzik.

“Now, 12 years into our relationship, we’ve both achieved some great successes. I’m very pleased that we will continue to provide listeners with the excellent Bruins coverage they’ve come to expect.”