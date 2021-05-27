Media For the regular season, local TV ratings were up for Bruins, down for Celtics The Bruins' bump was especially big. The Bruins went 33-16-7 this season and have advanced to the second round of the playoffs.





Turns out the local television ratings for the Bruins and Celtics during the regular season jibed with their level of success and perception among the fans.

Celtics broadcasts on NBC Sports Boston averaged a 2.44 rating during a season in which the team dealt with injuries and inconsistency on the way to a 36-36 record.

That’s down 15 percent from a 2.87 rating during the 2019-20 season, which was put on hold in March during the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed in the bubble in Orlando in late July.

The Bruins, meanwhile, averaged a 4.19 rating on NESN, up 19 percent from the 2019-20 season (3.4), which ended with a first-round loss to the Lightning in the bubble in Toronto. This year’s Bruins are awaiting the start of a second-round series with the Islanders.

Per Sports Business Journal, local ratings for NHL games were up 15 percent across the league this season (based on data from US-based franchises), while NBA ratings on regional cable networks were down 4 percent leaguewide.