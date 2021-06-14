Media New series will air previously unseen footage from the 2011 Bruins’ Stanley Cup run NESN's “Behind the B: 2011 Champions" chronicles the Bruins' most recent championship run. Bruins goalie Tim Thomas. AP

The Bruins’ quest to win the Stanley Cup this season ended with an abrupt second-round loss to the Islanders. But the franchise’s last championship remains a point of celebration a decade after it happened.

The Bruins announced Monday they will pay homage to their most recent Cup-winning team with a four-part series that will air on NESN. Titled “Behind the B: 2011 Champions,” it will include previously unreleased footage from the championship season, which culminated with a victory over the Canucks in Game 7 of the final in Vancouver.

The first episode of the limited series will air Tuesday, June 15, the 10th anniversary of the Bruins’ 4-0 victory in Game 7 of the Final. Included in the premiere is footage of the on-ice and locker room celebrations after the Bruins clinched their first Cup since 1972, as well as scenes from the team charter back to Boston.

The following three episodes air on June 21 (8:30 p.m.), July 1 (9:30 p.m.), and July 7 (9:30 p.m.) Tuesday’s episode airs at 5:30 p.m.