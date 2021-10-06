Media WEEI, Red Sox extend radio broadcast deal WEEI has been the team's flagship station since 1995. Red Sox games have been on WEEI, with Joe Castiglione (left) as the play-by-play voice, since 1995. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox and Audacy, WEEI’s parent company, announced Wednesday that they have extended their radio broadcast rights deal through 2028.

The previous deal would have concluded in 2023, with the team holding an option for ’24.

The extension will keep Red Sox regular-season, postseason, and spring training games on sports radio WEEI, which has been their flagship station since 1995.

“Few things embody the city of Boston better than the Red Sox, and we’re delighted to extend our partnership with the team,” Tim Clarke, senior vice president and market manager, Audacy Boston, said in a statement. “The team has delivered some of the most memorable moments in baseball over the course of the last two decades and we’re proud to continue giving our audience a front row seat to everything surrounding the team.”

Added Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy: “For the past 26 years, WEEI has been alongside us delivering some of the most memorable moments in Red Sox history on the radio broadcast. From epic wins to devastating losses, there has been constancy through the dependable and familiar voice of Joe Castiglione and the entire WEEI broadcast team. We are excited to extend this enduring relationship into a new era of Red Sox baseball.”

As part of the deal, WEEI will continue to air a weekly front office report as part of its morning drive, “The Greg Hill Show,” featuring a rotation of interviews with Kennedy, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, and general manager Brian O’Halloran. Afternoon-drive show “Merloni and Fauria” will continue its weekly segments with manager Alex Cora.