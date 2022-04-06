Media ESPN seals six-year deal to televise and stream men’s and women’s Hockey East games Northeastern defeated UConn in the Hockey East women's championship game in March.





Hockey East and ESPN have reached a six-year media rights agreement that will bring the storied college hockey conference’s men’s and women’s games to the network’s television and streaming platforms beginning next season.

The deal includes more than 300 games annually, primarily on the streaming service ESPN+. Three games will air on ESPNU each season.

The agreement includes all men’s and women’s games throughout the regular season, as well as the postseason conference tournaments. The Hockey East women’s tournament is now set to be broadcast on an ESPN network.

“Hockey East is delighted to begin an exciting and comprehensive digital and linear partnership with ESPN,” said Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf. “By placing the top collegiate hockey conference on the ‘Home of Hockey,’ Hockey East can now provide our fans with the premier live-viewing experience in all of sports.”

Said Dan Margulis, ESPN’s senior director of programming: “ESPN is proud to add exclusive rights to Hockey East, one of the sport’s premier conferences, to our ever-growing lineup of top-level hockey leagues and events. With half of the over 300 games annually dedicated to women’s hockey, we are very excited to help grow the sport across ESPN platforms.”

ESPN, which has been branding itself as the new “Home of Hockey” since reacquiring NHL rights before this season, adds Hockey East to a portfolio that also includes more than 350 games of ECAC coverage, as well as every game from the Premier Hockey Federation and access to more than 1,000 NHL games.

ESPN also broadcasts the men’s and women’s Frozen Four, including this week’s men’s semifinals (Thursday) and final (Saturday) from TD Garden.