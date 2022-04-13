Media NESN will debut new Fenway Park studio for Red Sox home opener A view of the updated NESN Studio at Fenway Park. Griffin Quinn/Boston Red Sox

NESN will debut a new Fenway Park studio Friday when it broadcasts the Red Sox’ home opener.

The studio, one of several improvements to Fenway Park this season, will replace NESN’s familiar Jersey Street set.

The centerpiece of the 20-by-24-foot studio is a 20-by-9-foot mural wall consisting of 1,968 baseballs and 60 34-inch wooden bats. The mural wall is the backdrop for a 5-foot tall illuminated NESN logo.

The updated NESN Studio at Fenway Park. – Griffin Quinn/Boston Red Sox

The new set, located in the center field concourse at Fenway, will be the home for NESN’s pre and postgame shows.

– Griffin Quinn/Boston Red Sox

The set also includes a large window that provides an expansive view of the field; a blueprint of Fenway Park produced by NESN’s creative services department, that was inspired by a dozen antique blueprints of the park from the Red Sox archives from 1933-1969; and a plexiglass wall that allows fans to look in on the hosts and analysts while they’re on set.