Media Analyst Jeff Van Gundy tests positive for COVID, will miss Game 1 of Celtics-Warriors Jeff Van Gundy (center, with Mark Jackson and Mike Breen) will miss Game 1.





ESPN/ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the opener of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors tonight, a network spokesperson confirmed.

Adrian Wojnarowski, the network’s top NBA news-breaker, also has COVID and will not be a part of the studio programming for Game 1. Play-by-play voice Mike Breen will miss his second straight game after testing positive for COVID-19 before Game 7 of the Celtics-Heat series. An ESPN spokesperson said Breen feels fine, but has not been able to pass the proper protocols to return. Mark Jones will replace him on play-by-play.

Advertisement:

The network does not plan to substitute for Van Gundy on the broadcast. Mark Jackson, usually part of a three-man booth with Van Gundy and Breen, will be the sole analyst.

ESPN also announced Thursday that it had signed sideline reporter Lisa Salters to a multi-year contract extension.