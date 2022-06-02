Analyst Jeff Van Gundy tests positive for COVID, will miss Game 1 of Celtics-Warriors

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
ESPN/ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the opener of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors tonight, a network spokesperson confirmed.
Adrian Wojnarowski, the network’s top NBA news-breaker, also has COVID and will not be a part of the studio programming for Game 1. Play-by-play voice Mike Breen will miss his second straight game after testing positive for COVID-19 before Game 7 of the Celtics-Heat series. An ESPN spokesperson said Breen feels fine, but has not been able to pass the proper protocols to return. Mark Jones will replace him on play-by-play.
The network does not plan to substitute for Van Gundy on the broadcast. Mark Jackson, usually part of a three-man booth with Van Gundy and Breen, will be the sole analyst.
ESPN also announced Thursday that it had signed sideline reporter Lisa Salters to a multi-year contract extension.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.