Celtics and Warriors are scoring big points in TV ratings for Finals so far
While the Celtics and Warriors have battled to a 1-1 draw through the first two games of the NBA Finals, ESPN and ABC have racked up a couple of blowout wins in the Nielsen ratings.
The Warriors’ 107-88 victory in Game 2 Sunday night averaged 11.91 million viewers on ABC, making it the most-watched program on broadcast or cable television that day across all major demographics.
Despite the Warriors turning it into a blowout in the third quarter, viewership for Game 2 was up 24 percent over the second game of last season’s Bucks-Suns Finals.
That followed a Finals opener — won by the Celtics, 120-108, last Thursday — that averaged 11.90 million viewers on ABC and ESPN2, up 37 percent over last season’s Bucks-Suns opener. That game also was the most-watched show on television Thursday and won all key demos.
Through two games, Finals viewership is up 30 percent over last season. Game 3 is Wednesday night, when the series shifts to Boston.
