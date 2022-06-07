Media Celtics and Warriors are scoring big points in TV ratings for Finals so far This NBA Finals matchup has proven to be popular so far.





While the Celtics and Warriors have battled to a 1-1 draw through the first two games of the NBA Finals, ESPN and ABC have racked up a couple of blowout wins in the Nielsen ratings.

The Warriors’ 107-88 victory in Game 2 Sunday night averaged 11.91 million viewers on ABC, making it the most-watched program on broadcast or cable television that day across all major demographics.

Despite the Warriors turning it into a blowout in the third quarter, viewership for Game 2 was up 24 percent over the second game of last season’s Bucks-Suns Finals.

That followed a Finals opener — won by the Celtics, 120-108, last Thursday — that averaged 11.90 million viewers on ABC and ESPN2, up 37 percent over last season’s Bucks-Suns opener. That game also was the most-watched show on television Thursday and won all key demos.

Advertisement:

Through two games, Finals viewership is up 30 percent over last season. Game 3 is Wednesday night, when the series shifts to Boston.