Media Jamie Erdahl named new ‘Good Morning Football’ host, Jenny Dell CBS’s lead college football reporter The former NESN reporters moved to new roles in football media. Jamie Erdahl interviews Alabama head coach Nick Saban in Dec. 2020. AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

NFL Network officially announced that Jamie Erdahl will become a new host of “Good Morning Football” starting July 25 alongside Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva.

Erdahl, who takes the position following Kay Adams’s departure in May, joins the show following eight years with CBS Sports. Prior to that, Erdahl worked for NESN as both a host and reporter.

While her main focus turns to NFL Network, Erdahl is not completely done as a reporter for CBS Sports, and “will continue to work for select assignments.”

This is MAJOR REAL LIFE stuff! Proud. Happy. Excited. Lucky. All of the feels. We’re going to make some TV magic! Thank you for inviting me to have breakfast with you! 🏈 @gmfb let’s rolllllllll! https://t.co/UAK1KQ79o5 — Jamie Erdahl 💍 Buckman (@JamieErdahl) July 11, 2022

Taking Erdahl’s old role will be another former NESN reporter, Jenny Dell.

Dell, who also joined CBS Sports in 2014, was officially promoted on Monday to become the network’s “lead college football reporter.”

Along with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson, Dell will “call the CBS Television Network’s top game each week, including the SEC ON CBS game of the week, beginning with the 2022 season,” according to a press release.