Media WBZ’s Dan Roche appears to be embracing the Patriots’ week in Vegas "Our sports team has never been as wild as it is right this second."

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas…

Unless it’s on live TV.

WBZ’s Dan Roche reported live from a Sin City pool Thursday surrounded by swimsuit-clad partyers ahead of the Patriots’ Friday night preseason game against Josh McDaniels’s Raiders.

And that wasn’t all.

“Heather, thank you very much for the drink, we appreciate that,” he said. “You know what, Steve? Why not? We’re here in Vegas. Hold on.”

Roche then wisely scrapped his mic before jumping in the pool as an unaware Steve Burton ran down the station’s coverage of the game.

We've been in the 107 degree heat all week! That quick dip was a lifesaver!



Thx to @CircaLasVegas @CircaSports for being such great hosts for @steveburtonwbz @WBZPhotog and me!



And – we’re on to the #Patriots preseason finale Friday ONLY on @wbz😊🏈

pic.twitter.com/nHGyUyBmOv — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 26, 2022

“Roche has got his posse,” Burton said before spotting his soaked colleague. “He jumped in the pool! He actually jumped in the pool. With his clothes on. David, Courtney, it doesn’t get better than that, back to you.”

“Our sports team has never been as wild as it is right this second,” anchor David Wade said back in the studio.

“Listen, Roche said, ‘If I’m going to be there and do it, I’m going all the way. I like it,” anchor Courtney Cole added.

Wade then pretended to field a call from Roche’s concerned wife Pam.

“We’ve been in the 107 degree heat all week!,” Roche wrote above the video on Twitter. “That quick dip was a lifesaver!”