Media WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. Arcand will produce WEEIs afternoon drive program Merloni, Fauria & Mego.'





WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m.

– WEEI

Arcand, 40, who grew up in the North End, has worked at WEEI, including as a co-host with Mike Adams on the nighttime “Planet Mikey” program and solo on “WEEI Late Night.”

“Christian is a talented guy and a great team player,’’ said Mike Thomas, senior vice president and market manager at Audacy Boston, WEEI’s parent company, in a statement. “A lot of people in the building, including myself, have had the pleasure of working with him in the past.”

Advertisement:

Thomas has hired Arcand previously. Thomas was the program director at The Sports Hub from its inception in August 2009 until he left for a prominent radio management job in Chicago in October 2019, returning to the Boston market with Audacy last year. He brought Arcand to the Sports Hub five years ago as a co-host of “The Adam Jones Show” at night.

The Sports Hub’s parent company, Beasley Communications, fired Arcand as part of company-wide budget cuts in October, a decision that was unpopular with listeners.

“I am thrilled to be back at WEEI, reuniting with [producer] Ryan Garvin and working on this great show with Lou [Merloni], Christian [Fauria], and Mego [Meghan Ottolini],” said Arcand. “Who says you can’t come home?”