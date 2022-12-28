Media Fall radio ratings: Sports Hub continues to dominate; WEEI makes gains The Sports Hub finished first overall in the fall Nielsen Audio ratings in the men 25-54 demographic with a 19.6 share. 98.5 Sports Hub radio host Michael Felger. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

In the fall Nielsen Audio ratings, 98.5 The Sports Hub extended its long reign at the top with some exceptional numbers, while WEEI (93.7), which is in the midst of a lineup shakeup, actually posted some of its best ratings in years.

The Sports Hub finished first overall in the fall Nielsen Audio ratings in the men 25-54 demographic with a 19.6 share, covering the period from Sept. 16-Dec. 8.

All of the station’s weekday programs finished first in their respective day parts, with morning drive program “Toucher and Rich” earning a massive 23.4 share.

WEEI finished second in the book with a 9.0, which wasn’t close to the Sports Hub’s overall share, but still a good distance ahead of third-place WROR (5.9).

All of WEEI’s weekday programs finished second to Sports Hub shows.

In recent weeks, WEEI has made major changes to its daily lineup. The contracts of longtime hosts Lou Merloni and Mike Mutnansky were not renewed (Merloni will be part of the station’s Red Sox broadcasts), while afternoon-drive co-host Christian Fauria was moved to middays, and Rich Keefe was shifted from middays to evenings.

As for specific dayparts:

“Toucher and Rich” won morning drive with that 23.4 share, while WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” got a 10.9.

In middays, The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” program drew an 18.9. WEEI’s “Gresh and Keefe” show had a 10.9, the same as the station’s morning show.

The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz” continued its dominant run of more than a decade with a 20.9, while WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria and Mego” had a 9.2.

In the 6-11 p.m. window, The Sports Hub, which airs “The Adam Jones Show” weeknights as well as Bruins and Celtics broadcasts, pulled a 16.3 share. WEEI’s programming, which included the “Mut at Night” show, had a 5.9. Jones is expected to move over to WEEI in January as one of its afternoon drive hosts.

Last fall, the Sports Hub claimed first with a 20.7 share, while WEEI was third with a 5.6.

