Media Tom Brady’s media company reportedly shuts down podcast division The company has found success producing documentaries, but is reportedly giving up on podcasts. Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Five years ago, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, former Giants defensive end Michael Strahan, and sports documentarian Gotham Chopra founded a company called Religion of Sports.

The media company has found success producing documentaries, including Brady’s “Man in the Arena” and Simone Biles’s “Simone vs. Herself.”

But, according to The New York Times, the business’s podcast endeavors have struggled. The Times reported that Religion of Sports laid off several podcast employees last month.

The company had hired more than a dozen audio producers for a podcast called “Now for Tomorrow With Deepak Chopra.” Now it has reportedly closed it’s audio division as prospects for the podcast industry in general have dampened.

Advertisement:

“The dumb money era is over,” podcast strategist Eric Nuzum said in the New York Times report. “People had been throwing money at things just to see if they could get in and scale up audience quickly, but now everyone’s being a little bit more conservative.”

Brady retired from professional football for the second time earlier this month. He said he plans to begin his broadcasting career on Fox in 2024. Strahan already works for Fox as a studio analyst and also co-hosts Good Morning America.

Last week, Front Office Sports reported that Religion of Sports had revenues of $35 million last year and has raised $16 million of its $50 million fundraising goal.