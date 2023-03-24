Media Channel 5 sports anchor/reporter Bob Halloran to retire at the end of May Before Channel 5, Bob Halloran worked at ESPN, WFXT in Boston, and WPRI in Providence.





Bob Halloran, who has spent more than 20 years as a sports anchor and reporter at Channel 5, announced Thursday that he will retire May 31.

“After nearly four decades doing a job that I’ve loved, in arguably the greatest sports town in the country, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from sports reporting and the tremendous team here at WCVB and spend more time writing, pursuing my passion for music and golf, and most importantly enjoying my incredible family,” said Halloran in a statement.

Halloran, 59, joined Channel 5 in 2003 as a free-lance anchor/reporter. He became full-time in 2014.

He has had an accomplished and varied career, writing several books — including “Irish Thunder: The Hard Life and Times of Micky Ward” — and working as a technical consultant on the film about Ward, “The Fighter,” which starred Mark Wahlberg and Christian Bale.

Advertisement:

Prior to Channel 5, Halloran’s broadcast career included stops at ESPN and locally at WFXT (now Boston 25) and WPRI in Providence. During his three years at ESPN, Halloran wrote for ESPN.com as well as anchoring studio shows such as “SportsCenter.”

In July 2016, the day before his 53rd birthday, Halloran survived a brain aneurysm. He returned to his on-air role at Channel 5 that November.

“I’ve been blessed with a career that has allowed me to not only work alongside some of the best journalists in the business, but to cover some of the most outstanding teams, athletes, and sports legends,” he said. “It has been a thrilling and rewarding journey, and I’ve enjoyed every minute.”