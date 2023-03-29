Media Reporter Mike Giardi is let go by NFL Network as part of ongoing budget cuts Giardi was with the network for the past five years after nine years with NBC Sports Boston. Mike Giardi gained prominence for his close coverage of the Patriots.

Mike Giardi, a Norwood native who built a reputation as a trustworthy reporter during his years of Patriots coverage, has been let go by the NFL Network in an ongoing round of budget cuts.

Giardi, who worked at New England Cable News and then NBC Sports Boston before joining the NFL Network in August 2018, tweeted about his unfortunate status Wednesday morning,

“6 weeks ago, I was covering the Super Bowl for @nflnetwork. This week, I was informed that I’m being bought out as part of the long rumored budget cuts. I gave them my very best. I’ll give the same going forward. Greatly appreciate those who believed in me. On to the next.”

Reached via direct message, Giardi chose not to comment further.

Giardi frequently covered the Patriots during his time at NFL Network, but also contributed to a number of other programs, including “NFL Total Access,” “NFL GameDay Morning,” and “NFL Now.” He had recently filled in as one of the four hosts on the network’s “Good Morning, Football” program.

He was a primary Patriots reporter for NBC Sports Boston from 2009 until departing for the NFL Network in 2018.

Giardi is not the only notable name to be dismissed by the NFL Network during its ongoing budget cuts. Host Rachel Bonnetta and reporter Jim Trotter — who questioned commissioner Roger Goodell about the lack of diversity at NFL Media during press conferences at the past two Super Bowls — are also among the cuts.