Media Sports director Joe Amorosino will leave Channel 7 at the end of June The decision to leave was solely his and his family’s. Joe Amorosino (left) with local boxer Joey DeGrandis.





Joe Amorosino, who has been a sports reporter and anchor with Channel 7 for 25 years, is leaving the station when his contract expires at the end of June to focus on his family’s business and real estate interests.

The decision to leave was solely his and his family’s. Channel 7 wanted to retain the 53-year-old Amorosino, who has been its sports director since 2003, recently offering him a multiyear contract.

“I’ve loved doing what I’m doing,’’ said Amorosino. “The last 20 years-plus have been amazing. But I started some commercial real estate projects in 2014, and I’m just at the point where I need to prioritize those.”

Advertisement:

Amorosino owns seasonal vacation properties as well as office and retail space. His wife, Tiffany, is the founder and chief executive officer of Bella Santé Spas in Boston, Wellesley, and Lexington.

“The projects that I have going on and that property, that’s where my attention needs to be at this point,” Amorosino said. “It’s my family business and it’s time to dig in.

Amorosino started at Channel 7 as a sports reporter in March 1998, and soon thereafter was promoted to weekend sports anchor. When Gene Lavanchy left the station in July 2003, Amorosino moved into the sports director role.

“I think it feels like a blur for all of us to some degree because so much has happened over the last 25 years,” he said. “So many championship series and all the big events that have happened. Tom Brady’s whole career, the Red Sox finally winning the World Series, all of those stories that had consumed us.”

Amorosino is as local as it gets, graduating from the since-closed Don Bosco Tech in 1988 and Boston University in 1992. One of his first big breaks was landing an internship for Channel 5′s Mike Lynch, who remained a close friend even as they became competitors.

Advertisement:

“I have nothing but gratitude,” said Amorosino. “I have great feelings for the place I work and for the people and those I’ve been lucky enough to get to know at other outlets and newspapers in the market.

“And I feel really fortunate to have been a sportscaster for the last 25 years, in the city that I’ve really grown up in. It’s a dream come true for a kid who went to Don Bosco and lived for Boston sports to be a sportscaster for 25 years.

“It’s time to turn my attention to something else and I’m excited about that, but I know how lucky I’ve been.”