Channel 5 hires Angel Salcedo as a sports reporter to replace Bob Halloran

Channel 5 has hired Angel Salcedo as a sports reporter, filling the spot vacated by longtime anchor/reporter Bob Halloran’s retirement.

Salcedo, a Canton native and Emerson College graduate, comes to the station from KOAT in New Mexico, where he served as a general assignment reporter, sports reporter, and fill-in sports anchor.

“I grew up watching Channel 5 and have always respected the station’s high level of journalism and service to the community,” said Salcedo. “Having this opportunity to report and produce sports in my hometown at one of the best local news stations in the country, and in the ultimate sports town, is an absolute dream come true.”

He joins a Channel 5 sports staff that includes lead anchor Duke Castiglione and reporters Josh Brogadir and Naoko Funayama. Salcedo’s first day is June 5.

“Angel is a gifted storyteller whose versatility enables him to produce meaningful content no matter the subject,” said Channel 5 news director Margaret Cronan. “He is both thoughtful and energetic and will do a fabulous job covering sports in his hometown. We are thrilled to welcome him to the WCVB family.”