Media 98.5 The Sports Hub names Joe Murray full-time night host Murray, a Hyde Park native and Connecticut School of Broadcasting graduate, has been with the Sports Hub in a part-time and weekend role since 2013. 98.5 crushed WEEI in a recent review of the Winter radio ratings. 98.5 The Sports Hub





Joe Murray has been named the full-time nighttime host at 98.5 The Sports Hub, the station confirmed Monday.

Murray, a Hyde Park native and Connecticut School of Broadcasting graduate, has been with the Sports Hub in a part-time and weekend role since 2013. He has been a frequent fill-in and third voice on the “Toucher and Rich” morning program, and he cohosts the OverUnder985 gambling podcast, among other contributions.

The evening position opened up when Adam Jones left for an afternoon drive role at WEEI in January.

Because the Sports Hub airs Bruins and Celtics broadcasts in the winter, it held off on naming a full-time host until their seasons had ended, instead using a cast of fill-ins, including Murray, on the nights when the teams didn’t play.

Advertisement: