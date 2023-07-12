Media 98.5 The Sports Hub sweeps Nielsen Audio Ratings The Sports Hub was first overall in the men 25-54 demographic in the Boston market from March 30-June 21, earning an 18.9 share. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe





In the spring, 98.5 The Sports Hub pulled a clean sweep in the Nielsen Audio Ratings, with all of its weekday programming finishing first in their time slots.

The Sports Hub was first overall in the men 25-54 demographic in the Boston market from March 30-June 21, earning an 18.9 share. The Sports Hub finished first on weekends, as well.

Sports station WEEI 93.7 came in fifth with a 5.4 share.

In morning drive (6-10), The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” finished in the top spot with a 21.4 share during a period in which co-host Fred Toucher missed time while dealing with personal matters. WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” finished second (8.6), a notable jump from its share in the winter book (5.7, fifth).

Advertisement:

In middays (10 a.m-2 p.m.), 98.5’s “Zolak & Bertrand” claimed first place with 20.3 share. WEEI’s “Gresh and Fauria” was sixth with a 4.6.

The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” continued its long run of dominance in afternoon drive (2-6 p.m.), earning a 21.1 share to finish first. WEEI’s “Jones and Mego with Arcand” tied for eighth (4.1).

From 6-7 p.m., the Tony Massarotti-hosted “The Baseball Hour” was tops with a 15.7 share. WEEI, which usually has Red Sox pregame coverage in that spot, tied for eighth (3.7).

In the 7 p.m.-midnight window, 98.5, which named Joe Murray its full-time nighttime host on June 12, finished first (17.4), in part due to having Celtics and Bruins playoff broadcasts. WEEI’s programming, which includes “The Rich Keefe Show” and Red Sox broadcasts, took second at 7.2.

In the winter, The Sports Hub took first (19.4), while WEEI tied for eighth (4.0). Last spring, The Sports Hub finished first (21.4). WEEI was fourth (5.2).