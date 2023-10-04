Media In summer radio ratings, The Sports Hub remains in top spot; WEEI’s morning show makes gain WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” made a significant leap, finishing second (11.6). The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz” show continued its long-running dominance with a 16.9 share in the summer radio ratings. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe





In the summer Nielsen Audio ratings, 98.5 The Sports Hub remained in the top spot overall and in mornings, midday, and afternoons, but one WEEI program made notable headway.

The Sports Hub finished first overall from the period of June 22 to September 13 in the men 25-54 demographic with a 12.6 share. WEEI was fourth (6.2). Last summer, The Sports Hub was first (17.3), while WEEI was tied for fifth (4.9).

In morning drive (6-10 a.m), 98.5’s “Toucher and Rich” program finished first (15.3), but WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” made a significant leap, finishing second (11.6). A summer ago, T&R had a huge 24.2 share, while Hill’s show was seventh (5.2).

Advertisement:

In middays (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” show earned a first-place 15.3 share. WEEI’s “Gresh and Fauria” was fourth (6.8).

In afternoon drive (2-6 p.m.), 98.5’s “Felger and Mazz” continued its long-running dominance with a 16.9 share. WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” tied for ninth at 3.8.

In the 6-7 p.m. window, The Sports Hub’s Tony Massarotti-hosted “The Baseball Hour,” took first (10.4 share). In the same hour, WEEI, which aired the Red Sox pregame show in that window, managed just a 2.4 share, tied for 15th.

The Sports Hub’s evening program (7 p.m.-midnight), hosted by Joe Murray, was second (6.7), while WEEI, which had Red Sox broadcasts and “The Rich Keefe Show” in that window, finished tied for ninth (3.9).