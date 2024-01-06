Media Just who will call Red Sox games on radio alongside Joe Castiglione this season? Will Flemming (right) has built an enjoyable rapport with Joe Castiglione (left) and has always had an authentic appreciation for calling Red Sox games. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

No matter whether the 2024 Red Sox amount to much on the field, the season was positioned to be one of celebration for its broadcast team on WEEI.

Maybe it still will be. Joe Castiglione, the Red Sox’ dependable voice of summer since 1983, will be honored during Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in July as this year’s Ford C. Frick Award winner for broadcasting excellence.

In recent years, Castiglione was almost always introduced by his partner at the top of the broadcast as “Red Sox Hall of Famer Joe Castiglione.” The team designation, while a significant honor, is no longer necessary. Castiglione’s new status as a Cooperstown honoree is deserved in every way, and worthy of frequent mention on broadcasts.

But this past week brought some surprising uncertainty regarding who will call games alongside Castiglione.

On Wednesday, a post that appeared on multiple jobs websites for a Red Sox radio broadcaster position began making the rounds on the social media platform X. Here is the first portion of the listing:

Red Sox Play by Play/Analyst Announcer

Audacy Boston’s WEEI is seeking a Major League Baseball and analyst announcer (English language) to broadcast during the 2024 Red Sox season. If you have experience and expertise in describing baseball action on the radio — to go along with an engaging personality — you could be a perfect match to call games alongside Hall of Famer Joe Castiglione in the Sox Booth this year!

The posting continues with required qualifications — including “strong on-air voice required with the ability to change tempo and passion as the game dictates” and “must have a flexible schedule to work daytime, evenings and weekends” — along with what the position entails.

My reaction to the listing mirrored that of the vast majority of fans reacting to it on social media: Wait, this sounds an awful lot like Will Flemming’s job.

Flemming, who joined the broadcast in 2019 during that chaotic and poorly conceived season of rotating announcers (where have you gone, Mario Impemba?), alongside Castiglione, has established himself as an easy, good-natured listen. By all logic, he seemed positioned to succeed the 76-year-old Castiglione as the lead voice whenever that day comes.

I immediately emailed Mike Thomas, senior vice president and market manager for Audacy Boston, asking if this was Flemming’s position or something else. “Just building a bench,” Thomas responded. He did not respond to a follow-up that night, and another Thursday morning, asking about Flemming’s status.

Audacy personnel have been told not to discuss the situation. Flemming did not respond to messages seeking comment.

But after talking with sources involved with the Red Sox broadcasts on background, the situation seems to be this:

Flemming is not out. But he was apparently offered just a one-year deal covering the 2024 season rather than a standard multiyear deal. He has been a candidate this offseason for at least one television play-by-play opening in another market.

Why would Audacy offer a broadcaster who has done good work a minimal contract? It may have to do with Audacy’s financial situation — the Wall Street Journal reported on Jan. 2 that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the next few weeks.

In October 2021, the Red Sox and Audacy announced a broadcast rights extension to keep the games on WEEI — the team’s flagship station since 1995 — through 2028. But Audacy’s financial situation could result in the Red Sox taking over the rights after the 2024 season.

Hopefully Flemming, who has built an enjoyable rapport with Castiglione and has always had an authentic appreciation for calling Red Sox games, sticks around. His situation could be nothing more than a matter of limiting contractual commitments beyond the coming season.

With or without him, WEEI still could use another voice or two. Lou Merloni, who split time between NESN and WEEI’s Red Sox broadcasts last season, is set to work 65 or 70 games on radio this season, 15 or 20 more than last year. (NESN hasn’t announced its lineup for this season, but Merloni, who is excellent in either booth, should remain a part of it.)

Sean McDonough, an always welcome voice who has joined the broadcasts for 30-40 games per season over the past few years, hasn’t yet agreed to a deal to return in 2024 but expects to work something out.

Castiglione called home games and road games in his favorite cities last year. He’s expected to have a similar schedule this year — with a couple of necessary days off in July to head to Cooperstown, of course.

With all of those limited schedules, WEEI could use that “bench depth.” If Flemming doesn’t come back, they’re going to need a whole lot more than that.