MLB to push forward with process for rule changes

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a news conference Tuesdayin Phoenix. –Morry Gash / AP
By
JANIE McCAULEY
AP,
updated on February 21, 2017

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball intends to push forward with the process that could lead to possible rule changes involving the strike zone, installation of pitch clocks and limits on trips to the pitcher’s mound. While baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed hope the ongoing process would lead to an agreement, he said clubs would reserve the right to act unilaterally, consistent with the rule-change provision of the sport’s labor contract.

Union head Tony Clark said last weekend he did not foresee players agreeing to proposed changes for 2017. Under baseball’s collective bargaining agreement, management can alter playing rules only with agreement from the union — unless it gives one year notice. With the one year of notice, management can make changes on its own.

Advertisement

‘‘Unfortunately it now appears that there really won’t be any meaningful change for the 2017 season due to a lack of cooperation from the MLBPA,’’ Manfred said Tuesday during a news conference. ‘‘I’ve tried to be clear that our game is fundamentally sound, that it does not need to be fixed as some people have suggested, and I think last season was the kind of demonstration of the potential of our league to captivate the nation and of the game’s unique place in American culture.’’

Yet, he also added: ‘‘I believe it’s a mistake to stick our head in the sand and ignore the fact that our game has changed and continues to change.’’

Manfred said while he prefers an agreement, ‘‘I’m also not willing to walk away.’’ He said he will send a letter to the union in the coming days and plans to continue dialogue with Clark and others in hopes of reaching agreement.

Clark met with Cactus League teams last week, five at a time over Thursday, Friday and Saturday, before departing Monday for Florida to visit each Grapefruit League club — and proposed rules changes were a topic.

‘‘I have great respect for the labor relations process, and I have a pretty good track record for getting things done with the MLBPA,’’ Manfred said. ‘‘I have to admit, however, that I am disappointed that we could not even get the MLBPA to agree to modest rule changes like limits on trips to the mound that have little effect on the competitive character of the game.’’

Advertisement

Clark saw talks differently.

‘‘Unless your definition of ‘cooperation’ is blanket approval, I don’t agree that we’ve failed to cooperate with the commissioner’s office on these issues,’’ he wrote in an email to The Associated Press. ‘‘Two years ago we negotiated pace of play protocols that had an immediate and positive impact. Last year we took a step backward in some ways, and this offseason we’ve been in regular contact with MLB and with our members to get a better handle on why that happened. I would be surprised if those discussions with MLB don’t continue, notwithstanding today’s comments about implementation. As I’ve said, fundamental changes to the game are going to be an uphill battle, but the lines of communication should remain open.’’

Clark added ‘‘my understanding is that MLB wants to continue with the replay changes (2-minute limit) and the no-pitch intentional walks and the pace of game warning/fine adjustments.’’

Manfred said he didn’t want to share specifics of his priorities for alterations.

‘‘There’s a variety of changes that can be undertaken,’’ Manfred said. ‘‘I’m committed to the idea that we have a set of proposals out there and we continue to discuss those proposals in private.’’

MLB has studied whether to restore the lower edge of the strike zone from just beneath the kneecap to its pre-1996 level — at the top of the kneecap. Management would like to install 20-second pitch clocks in an attempt to speed the pace of play — they have been used at Triple-A and Double-A for the past two seasons.

Advertisement

Players also have been against limiting mound meetings. The least controversial change appears to be allowing a team to call for an intentional walk without the pitcher having to throw pitches. In addition, MLB likely can alter some video review rules without the union’s agreement— such as shortening the time a manager has to call for a review.

‘‘Most of this stuff that they were talking about I don’t think it would have been a major adjustment for us,’’ Royals manager Ned Yost said.

Manfred said starting runners on second base in extra innings sounds unlikely to be implemented in the majors. The change will be experimented with during the World Baseball Classic and perhaps at some short-season Class A leagues. Manfred said it was a special-purpose rule ‘‘beneficial in developmental leagues.’’

Manfred also said Tuesday that a renovated Wrigley Field would be a great choice to host an All-Star Game and Las Vegas could be a ‘‘viable market for us.’’

‘‘I don’t think that the presence of legalized gambling in Las Vegas should necessarily disqualify that market as a potential major league city,’’ Manfred said.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum and AP Sports Writer Bob Baum contributed to this report.

TOPICS: MLB Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's scoop on the Red Sox for free.
Get 108 Stitches, the Globe's free newsletter for Sox stats and analysis.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave HBO access in the buildup to Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft on HBO's 'Real Sports': 'Envy and jealousy are incurable diseases' February 21, 2017 | 7:11 PM
Bill Belichick's boat after Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick reportedly spotted on his new boat, 'VII Rings' February 21, 2017 | 5:49 PM
Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots celebrate during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51.
NBA
Martellus Bennett says his Magic Johnson tweet wasn't meant as a put-down February 21, 2017 | 5:26 PM
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boston Celtics
5 shooters the Celtics could target at the trade deadline February 21, 2017 | 3:55 PM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/18/2017 - Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval (48) and Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez (13) run sprints during today's workout. Red Sox Spring Training. Day Six at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 19Red Sox, LOID: 8.3.1646383778.
Boston Red Sox
Pablo Sandoval’s labrum surgery could be a huge X factor February 21, 2017 | 3:36 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patrios won 23-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
New England Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo's family are 'good reporters' amid constant trade rumors February 21, 2017 | 3:22 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
6 theories on the meaning of Isaiah Thomas' emoji tweet February 21, 2017 | 1:29 PM
NBA
Lakers fire Kupchak, put Magic in charge of basketball ops February 21, 2017 | 1:25 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey is worth $500K February 21, 2017 | 11:45 AM
Boston-02/09/2017 The Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks- Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has a chat with hiis team during a timeout late in the 3rd period. JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
Boston Bruins
Bruins week ahead: B's look to stay hot out west February 21, 2017 | 11:14 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder steals the ball from Indiana Pacers forward Paul George late in the second half.
Boston Celtics
Morning sports update: 'Paul George could be the sleeper' February 21, 2017 | 9:06 AM
New Orleans Pelicans' Buddy Hield (24) chases a loose ball during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. The Celtics won 117-108. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Sports Q
Debate: Should the Celtics have taken Hield over Brown? February 21, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) and New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis (23) battle for position under the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. The Kings won 105-99. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)
NBA
Kings GM on Cousins trade: I had a better deal two days ago February 20, 2017 | 11:11 PM
New England Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll, right, shouts instructions as he and defensive line coach Brendan Daly watch from the bench area during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Alabama hires Patriots' Brian Daboll to run offense February 20, 2017 | 9:30 PM
Brad Bates (left) was hired at BC in 2012.
College Sports
Brad Bates resigns as Boston College athletic director February 20, 2017 | 5:24 PM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/17/2017 - Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland (18) takes batting practice as Boston Red Sox President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski looks on. Red Sox Spring Training. Day Five. First full-squad workout at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 18Red Sox, LOID: 8.3.1649045823.
Boston Red Sox
Mitch Moreland isn't thinking about replacing Ortiz's production February 20, 2017 | 4:10 PM
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) and New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis (23) battle for position under the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. The Kings won 105-99. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)
NBA
Welcome to NBA trade season, already underway in earnest February 20, 2017 | 3:40 PM
DeMarcus Cousins is with the Kings no more.
Sports Q
Should the Celtics have traded for DeMarcus Cousins? February 20, 2017 | 9:05 AM
Sports News
High-profile gymnasts come forward to claim abuse by doctor February 20, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NBA
Lots of points, lots of dunks, but not a lot of All-Star defense February 20, 2017 | 2:40 AM
Politics
How often have athletes snubbed the White House? February 20, 2017 | 2:10 AM
College Sports
UNC Charlotte quarterback arrested on rape charges February 20, 2017 | 1:07 AM
Boston Bruins
Marchand's overtime goal helps Bruins beat Sharks 2-1 February 20, 2017 | 12:27 AM
Danilo Gallinari.
Boston Celtics
Does Danilo Gallinari make sense as a trade target for Celtics? February 19, 2017 | 5:46 PM
Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker.
Boston Celtics
Celtics have reportedly shown 'deep interest' in trading for P.J. Tucker February 19, 2017 | 4:20 PM
09/12/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox DH David Ortiz is pictured as he leans on a team trainer while stretching on the field before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season MLB baseball gamut Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section: metro topic: Red Sox-Orioles
David Ortiz
David Ortiz lying on beach: 'This is my spring training' February 19, 2017 | 3:32 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones (24) warms up during an NFL football team practice, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Cyrus Jones: 'I was part of the team, but I didn't feel a part of it.' February 19, 2017 | 2:51 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas shoots next to Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha (25) during the first quarter in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, April 22, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Can Isaiah Thomas dunk? A brief investigation February 19, 2017 | 12:52 PM
Paul Pierce at the dunk contest
NBA
Paul Pierce does not help his old man reputation February 19, 2017 | 11:18 AM
NBA
Takes a village: 'Greek Freak' got many assists growing up February 19, 2017 | 9:52 AM