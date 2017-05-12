Orioles’ Adam Jones donates $20K to Negro Leagues museum

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 9: Adam Jones #10 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates in the dug out after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 9, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)
Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. –Matt Hazlett / Getty Images
AP,
6:10 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, the target of racial taunts during a recent game in Boston, has donated $20,000 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jones plans to visit the museum and speak with its president, Bob Kendrick, on Saturday before the Orioles continue their series against the Kansas City Royals.

The museum founded by a group of former Negro Leagues stars is located in the historic 18th and Vine district, a hub of black culture in Kansas City during the first half of the 20th century.

The abuse of Jones on May 1 in Boston touched off a discussion of racism across the sports landscape. Major League Baseball is reviewing security protocols at all 30 of its stadiums, and the Red Sox banished a fan from Fenway Park for using a racial slur against another fan in a separate incident.

MLB Boston Red Sox
