An ump told Adrian Beltre to move into the on-deck circle. So Beltre moved the circle

Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre drags the on deck circle toward himself after being told by tje home plate umpire to get back to the circle during a Nomar Mazara at-bat in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Crew chief Gerry Davis ejected Beltre after that action in the 22-10 Mariners' win. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre drags the on deck circle toward himself after being told by the home plate umpire to get back to the circle during a Nomar Mazara at-bat in the eighth inning.
STEPHEN HAWKINS
1:30 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adrian Beltre was ejected from the Texas Rangers’ game Wednesday while waiting on deck to bat in the eighth inning.

Beltre, who already had three hits in the game to increase his career total to 2,996, was warming up outside the on-deck circle when second base umpire and crew chief Gerry Davis motioned for him to get closer to it. So Beltre dragged the large plastic piece that marks the circle closer to him.

Davis immediately ejected Beltre from the game, and manager Jeff Banister was tossed after coming out and arguing at length.

It is not unusual for Beltre, in his 20th season, to swing the bat and watch opposing pitches from closer to the plate than where the circle is located.

‘‘I tell Gerry I have no problem, but I didn’t want to get hit. I’ve been hit standing over there. He said I don’t care and you need to be on top of the mat,’’ Beltre said. ‘‘I wasn’t being funny. He told me to stand on the mat so I pulled the mat where I was. … I actually did what he told me.’’

 https://twitter.com/FOXSportsSW/status/890432964361822208

Drew Steckenrider, the Marlins pitcher at the time, said he didn’t complain to the umpires and called it one of the funniest things he’s ever seen on a baseball field.

‘‘Standing in the same spot that he’s stood for as long as I’ve been here. … Look liked to me that they crew chief didn’t want him standing there anymore,’’ Banister said. ‘‘The man’s chasing 3,000, our fans stuck around to see that last at-bat, they didn’t get to see it.’’

Beltre spent the 2010 season with the Red Sox. In 20 seasons, he has a career .286 batting average.

