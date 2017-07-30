Yankees pursue Gray from A’s, acquire Garcia from Twins

Oakland Athletics' Sonny Gray, center, watches from the dugout as his team takes on the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) –The Associated Press
By
RONALD BLUM
AP,
July 30, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaime Garcia is joining the Yankees from the Minnesota Twins. Will Sonny Gray be the next addition to New York’s rotation before Monday’s trade deadline?

“That would be pretty nice, too,” Todd Frazier said before Sunday’s 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay, which stopped New York’s six-game winning streak. “I remember facing him. He’s pretty nasty.”

New York sent minor league pitchers Zack Littell and Dietrich Enns to the Twins for Garcia, a 31-year-old left-hander who went 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 18 starts for Atlanta. He was dealt to Minnesota last Monday and won his only start for the Twins, giving up three runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings at Oakland on Friday.

Advertisement

Garcia took a red-eye flight Saturday night from California to Atlanta to get some of his belongings. He is to make his Yankees debut on Thursday at Cleveland.

“It’s what we need. It’s an awesome add for this team. I’ve heard only good things about him as a clubhouse guy and I’m excited,” Aaron Judge said.

Gray is 4-2 with a 1.37 ERA in his last six starts. He makes $3,575,000, is not eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season and would slot into the middle of a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia.

Garcia takes the No. 5 slot in the rotation filled since the All-Star break by Caleb Smith and Bryan Mitchell. Michael Pineda’s elbow injury, which required Tommy John surgery, caused the Yankees to search for more starting pitching.

Garcia pitched for St. Louis from 2008-16 and was dealt to the Braves last December. He started Games 2 and 6 against Texas in the 2011 World Series.

“I think we’re looking at the experience factor,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said . “It’s someone that’s pitched in some big games before.”

New York will in effect pay only $184,180 in salary to Garcia — a prorated share of the $535,000 minimum. Atlanta agreed to pay the Twins cash to cover most of the remainder of his $12 million salary, and Minnesota in turn will pass the cash on to the Yankees. He is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Advertisement

“Basically a three-pitch guy: fastball, changeup, slider. And pretty good movement on the fastball,” Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild said.

Jordan Montgomery (7-6) started just six of 16 batters with strikes and allowed four runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings Sunday. More acquisitions could jeopardize his rotation spot.

“It’s not my decision,” he said. “I’ve been up here all year so, obviously, they want me here, and I’ve been throwing pretty well. Had three bad starts so just going to keep trying to do my job.”

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday a day after lasting 3 1/3 innings, and left-hander Chasen Shreve was recalled from the Triple-A club. Right-hander Luis Cessa was sent down after pitching 3 1/3 innings of relief Sunday.

Ronald Torreyes homered with a career-high three RBIs for the Yankees, who had won eight of nine. New York had seven walks, a hit batter and another player who reached on an error but was 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners.

“We didn’t take advantage of our free base runners,” Girardi said.

SLUMPING

Judge went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and a walk, stranding five runners. The AL home-run leader has a .158 average (9 for 57) with 25 strikeouts since winning the All-Star Home Run Derby, dropping his season average from .329 to .302.

“It’s just that part of the season. Everyone goes through it, and you just got to keep grinding,” he said. “You’re not going to feel 100 percent or be on you’re ‘A’ game 100 percent of the time.”

Advertisement

Matt Holliday, who hit a game-ending groundout against Alex Colome , was 0 for 5 with two strikeouts and stranded six runners. He is hitting .130 (9 for 69) with four RBIs since returning from a stint on the disabled list caused by a virus.

“Not squaring the ball up really more than anything,” he said.

OUCH

Yankees catcher Austin Romine was hit on the throat by a foul off the bat of Adeiny Hechavarria , hit on the back of his neck by Steven Sousa Jr.’s backswing and then on left hand by a Steve Cishek pitch in sixth , causing him to leave the game. New York said X-rays were negative and Romine sustained a bruise.

“Well it got pretty swollen pretty quick, so I was a little nervous, a little tingling,” Romine said.

Girardi expects Romine to miss a few days but doesn’t think the backup catcher will go on the disabled list.

PICK ME UP

Gregorius has made a habit up lifting up the 5-foot-8 Torreyes in the dugout to give a high-five to Judge following a home run. This time, Gregorius picked up Judge, who is 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, to high-five Torreyes.

JUDGE’S PAY

Judge receives a $125,000 bonus for winning the Home Run Derby and $25,000 for hitting the longest home run, provisions of baseball’s new labor contract that were made public Friday. The rookie’s salary this year is $544,500 — $9,500 above the major league minimum.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: OF Aaron Hicks (right oblique strain) and 1B Tyler Austin (right hamstring strain) likely will start minor league rehab assignments Monday.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Severino (7-4) starts Monday’s series opener against Detroit and RHP Michael Fulmer (10-8).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

TOPICS: MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Wade Boggs in 1989.
Boston Red Sox
Wade Boggs says David Price 'has no idea what I went through' July 31, 2017 | 6:50 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 06: (L-R) Paul Pierce #34, Kendrick Perkins #43, Rajon Rondo #9 and Kevin Garnett #5 of the Boston Celtics walk onto the court in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Two of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 6, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Relive the most-watched Celtics moments from the Big Three era July 31, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Kevin Garnett
Boston Celtics
Here's what Kevin Garnett said during his first Celtics press conference July 31, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Eric Gagne during his brief stint as a Red Sox relief pitcher in 2007.
Boston Red Sox
The 2007 Eric Gagne deadline deal was a fascinating disaster July 31, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston MA 07/28/17 Boston Red Sox David Price sits on the bench against the Kansas City Royals during fourth inning action at Fenway Park. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Red Sox
A timeline of David Price's run-ins with the media this season July 30, 2017 | 6:17 PM
Rafael Devers hits a home run on Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
Watch Rafael Devers hit his first Fenway Park home run July 30, 2017 | 5:35 PM
Rob Ninkovich during his retirement press conference.
New England Patriots
11 things we learned from Rob Ninkovich’s retirement news conference July 30, 2017 | 5:35 PM
Boston Red Sox
Gordon's triple caps Royals' rally in 5-3 win over Red Sox July 30, 2017 | 5:02 PM
02/22/16: Fort Myers, FL: Red Sox DH David Ortiz (left) arrived in camp today, the first time he has put on a uniform as a teammate of new ace pitcher David Price (right). The two, who have fueded in the past looked like anything but adversaries, as they posed together on a golf cart on the centerfield warning track at JetBlue Park. They were together after practice, dressed in the home white uniforms as they posed for promotional photos in the cart which will be used by the team's publications. Spring Training for Red Sox players continued at Jet Blue South.(Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic:spring training
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz shared his thoughts on the David Price-Dennis Eckersley incident July 30, 2017 | 2:49 PM
Boston MA 07/29/17 Boston Red Sox Sandy Leon avoids the tag from Kansas City Royals Drew Butera to win the game as umpire Todd Tichenor prepares to make the safe call for the Red Sox win during tenth inning action at Fenway Park. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Red Sox
Slow motion: Watch how Sandy Leon avoided the tag with his acrobatic, game-winning slide July 30, 2017 | 1:01 PM
Boston MA 07/29/17 Boston Red Sox Eduardo Nunez is doused with water from teammate Hanley Ramirez as NESN's Jahmai Webster avoids the dunking after Nunez made the game winning hit against the Kansas City Royals during tenth inning action at Fenway Park. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez gave Eduardo Nunez a long-distance Powerade shower July 30, 2017 | 12:57 PM
DENVER, CO - 10/28/07.. World Series Game Four - Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies - Boston Red Sox celebrate winning the World Series. Game four of the World Series where Boston Red Sox play against Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Sunday, October 28, 2007. (Stan GrossfeldGlobe Staff) Mike Lowell World Series MVP shows the crowd his trophy.
Boston Red Sox
Here's who to expect at 2007 Red Sox anniversary celebration Sunday July 30, 2017 | 11:54 AM
BOSTON - SEPTEMBER 15: Dustin Pedroia #15 and Jacoby Ellsbury #46 of the Boston Red Sox react after scoring in the sixth inning during a game against the New York Yankees on September 15, 2007 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Library Tag 11042007 Sports - 2007 World Champions - Special Commemorative Section
Boston Red Sox
These 10 Red Sox starred as midseason call-ups July 30, 2017 | 11:11 AM
New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Patriots DE Rob Ninkovich: ‘It’s time for me to walk away July 30, 2017 | 8:11 AM
Boston Red Sox
Watch: Red Sox walk off on Sandy Leon's diving home-plate slide July 30, 2017 | 1:12 AM
David Price pauses during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
David Price is still bothered by Dennis Eckersley's TV analysis July 29, 2017 | 7:42 PM
Foxborough -07/29/2017- The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens chats with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Brad Stevens made a guest appearance at Patriots training camp July 29, 2017 | 4:31 PM
Foxborough -07/29/2017- The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Patriot Hall of Famers came to the field at the end of practice, as the players huddled around them Kevin Faulk(left) was introduced by coach Bill Belichick. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Here are some early impressions after 3 days of Patriots training camp July 29, 2017 | 2:28 PM
Rick Porcello squats down as Kansas City Royals Eric Hosmer rounds third base after Mike Moustakas hit a 3-run home run during fourth inning action at Fenway Park.
Boston Red Sox
Moustakas' 30th home run lifts Royals over Red Sox for 9th in row July 29, 2017 | 1:25 AM
New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee takes a break during an NFL football organized team activities practice Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
New England Patriots
Mike Gillislee hopes to take over goal-line rushing role for Patriots July 29, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Brandon Bass
Boston Celtics
It's been a difficult two years for Brandon Bass. So he's trying to reinvent himself July 29, 2017 | 12:00 AM
cte
New England Patriots
The latest CTE study needs to be put in context July 29, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox might play a series in London in 2019 July 28, 2017 | 11:30 PM
Boston, MA: July 17, 2017: The Red Sox Dustin Pedroia reacts after he grounded out to second base in the sixth ining. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Red Sox
Pedroia on Price incident: ‘It bothers you when stuff’s not true’ July 28, 2017 | 10:52 PM
David Price pauses during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels in Boston.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox's David Price going back on DL July 28, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Foxborough -07/28/2017- The Patriots held their second day of traing camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Brandin Cooks arrives on the field. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Retooled Patriots receiving corps brings early excitement July 28, 2017 | 6:42 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center, steps on the field at an NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had some strong words about the media at training camp July 28, 2017 | 11:15 AM
Boston-06/29/2017- Boston Red Sox vs Twins- Sox pitcher David Price reacts after giving up a 1st inning hit to Twins Brian Dozier.John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(sports)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox to put David Price on disabled list July 28, 2017 | 10:47 AM
Foxborough -07/27/2017- The Patriots held their first day of traing camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Julian Edelman catches a pass during a passing drill. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman gave a relatable answer when asked about returning to work July 27, 2017 | 4:20 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler speaks with members of the media at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Despite no big payday from Patriots, Malcolm Butler focused for 2017 July 27, 2017 | 4:09 PM