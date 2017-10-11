Put two Cleveland Indians minor leaguers together and you get… Tom Brady?

On their own, the names Ka’ai Tom and Sean Brady might not ring any bells in the Boston area. When standing next to each other, however, the two members of the Cleveland Indians farm system should look somewhat familiar. Take a closer look at their last names if you’re still unsure why.

Brady shared a photo of the pair facing the field from the dugout on Tuesday, with the caption: “Alone we are good, but together we are the greatest of all time.” In an obvious reference to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the left-handed pitcher also hash-tagged his tweet, “#GOAT,” and included a goat emoji.

Fortunately for Atlanta, the players’ numbers were both just one shy of another opportunity to troll the Falcons over their 28-3 blown lead.

Alone we are good, but together we are the greatest of all time. #GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0z4oVdtHDu — Sean Brady (@SeanMBrady8) October 10, 2017